"Está haciendo méritos para hacerse con el título de 'El Condenas'": los tuiteros analizan la última multa a Jiménez Losantos

Federico Jiménez Losantos tendrá que pagar 5.000 euros a la cofundadora de Podemos, Carolina Bescansa, tal y como ha avanzado la Cadena Ser, por sus palabras sobre la política y su hijo. El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la condena por sus repulsivos comentarios sobre Bescansa y su hijo. La sentencia le exculpa, sin embargo, de los comentarios que hizo cuando aseguró que si llevara "la lupara" al ver a Bescansa y otros políticos de Podemos, dispararía.
Estas barbaridades decía Federico Jiménez Losantos sobre Carolina Bescansa y su hijo, es asqueroso escucharle. pic.twitter.com/WqGSLFrMXt
— Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) June 23, 2020
El tribunal ha sido claro y ha definido los improperios de Losantos como una "vejación descarnada" que afecta a su derecho al honor al ser "descalificada reiteradamente como madre". También considera que "excede ampliamente de los límites admisibles de la crítica política legítima".
No es la primera vez que el presentador es condenado por arremeter contra miembros de la formación morada. En septiembre del año pasado fue condenado a pagar 3.000 euros a Irene Montero por comentarios machistas.
Jiménez Losantos empieza parecer una "princesa africana": TIENE FINANCIACIÓN PARA TODO EL MUNDO.
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) June 23, 2020
Jiménez Losantos está haciendo méritos para hacerse con el título de El Condenas.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) June 23, 2020
#EXCLUSIVA Jiménez Losantos financia a Podemos https://t.co/H4qsgnGygc
— ZASCA (@ZASC4) June 23, 2020
Condenan a Jiménez Losantos por "vejación descarnada" a Bescansa, ya pago por insultar a Irene Montero.. se suma a Tersch y Alfonso rojo.. Calientan Alvise y Negre.. Quien nos iba a decir que quien financiaría a Podemos sería la prensa Ultraderechista.. https://t.co/9CP9jOygWf
— Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) June 23, 2020
