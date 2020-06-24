La contundente respuesta de una diputada de ERC al discurso negacionista de la violencia de género de Macarena Olona

A gritos y con la cara desencajada, así es como la diputada del partido ultraderechista Vox Macarena Olona pronunció un discurso negando la violencia machista, ante el pasmo y las caras de incredulidad de muchos en sus escaños.
Relacionada: El hombre no es asesinado, es asesinada la mujer, por David Bollero
Un discurso que a buen seguro no habrá gustado mucho a víctimas y familiares de víctimas de violencia machista. "Asqueroso y repugante", han resumido algunos:
El Congreso de los Diputados ha asistido esta tarde a uno de los momentos más bochornosos y a uno de los espectáculos más lamentables de su historia con esta intervención de la diputada del partido fascista Vox Macarena Olona.
Jodidamente asqueroso y repugnante. pic.twitter.com/ZW0nUVdrx0
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) June 23, 2020
Posteriormente, el discurso reaccionario de Olona ha recibido una contundente respuesta, la de la diputada Pilar Vallugera de ERC: "No estaba preparada para las barbaridades que he oído esta tarde en este hemiciclo", ha comentado. Vallugera ha recordado "La Manada, las violaciones, las agresiones, los insultos, las humillación pública... eso nada", ha ironizado.
Esto de Pilar Vallugera (ERC) es de lo mejorcito que se ha visto en el Congreso.
El repaso a Macarena Olona (Vox) es tremendo. Disfruten. ???? pic.twitter.com/QarHoExzwe
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) June 23, 2020
Propondría a @PilarVallugera o a cualquier partido, ofrecer a Olona un teléfono y una hora para hablar con varias víctimas de violencia de género. Que repita lo mismo que dijo en el Congreso frente a ellas, lo grabemos y nos lo pase a todo el mundo. No habría valor. Son lo peor. https://t.co/EzP20Vrumc
— Edu Galán (@edugalan) June 23, 2020
Macarena Olona es un personaje grotesco. Su discurso de ayer en el Congreso es de las cosas más delirantes y vergonzantes que se han vivido allí. Pero lo más importante: los argumentos de esta catequista histérica de los '50 vienen a confirmar que vamos por el buen camino.
— Albert #PaísValencià???? (@_Gafas_y_reloj_) June 24, 2020
Gracias Pilar Vallugera,dando toda una lección magistral en la cámara de diputados a esta diputada de Vox ,la violencia si tiene género.
— Gus58 (@REFORMASA_ZGZ) June 24, 2020
Un gran aplauso a esta gran mujer. Gracias Pilar Vallugera! https://t.co/AYvDdepEa3
— Margs⛔ (@0Margs0) June 24, 2020
