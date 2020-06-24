Diario Público
La contundente respuesta de una diputada de ERC al discurso negacionista de la violencia de género de Macarena Olona

A gritos y con la cara desencajada, así es como la diputada del partido ultraderechista Vox Macarena Olona pronunció un discurso negando la violencia machista, ante el pasmo y las caras de incredulidad de muchos en sus escaños.

Un discurso que a buen seguro no habrá gustado mucho a víctimas y familiares de víctimas de violencia machista. "Asqueroso y repugante", han resumido algunos:

Posteriormente, el discurso reaccionario de Olona ha recibido una contundente respuesta, la de la diputada Pilar Vallugera de ERC: "No estaba preparada para las barbaridades que he oído esta tarde en este hemiciclo", ha comentado. Vallugera ha recordado "La Manada, las violaciones, las agresiones, los insultos, las humillación pública... eso nada", ha ironizado.

