Día del Orgullo Gay El facherío desata su homofobia contra la Guardia Civil por ondear la bandera gay

Foto del perfil de la Guardia Civil en Twitter con la bandera arcoíris con motivo del Día del Orgullo Gay
No ha tardado la carcunda en destilar su bilis ante un gesto integrador de la Guardia Civil, que ha difundido en Twitter su escudo sobre una bandera gay en la víspera del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGBTIQ+.

El cambio de la foto de su perfil por la bandera que representa la diversidad sexual ha provocado insultos homófobos de tuiteros reaccionarios. Aquí, una recopilación:

La bandera gay que ondea en el perfil de Twitter de la Guardia Civil también ha motivado reacciones negativas de líderes de Vox, como la diputada Macarena Olona, el europarlamentario Hermann Tertsch y otros dirigentes del partido ultraderechista.

