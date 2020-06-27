No ha tardado la carcunda en destilar su bilis ante un gesto integrador de la Guardia Civil, que ha difundido en Twitter su escudo sobre una bandera gay en la víspera del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGBTIQ+.
#NuevaFotoDePerfil pic.twitter.com/klmbXYFrAF
— Guardia Civil ???????? (@guardiacivil) June 26, 2020
El cambio de la foto de su perfil por la bandera que representa la diversidad sexual ha provocado insultos homófobos de tuiteros reaccionarios. Aquí, una recopilación:
"La bandera de España no tiene porqué representar homofobia"
Mientras tanto la gente con la banderita de España: https://t.co/L94HvGOzOt pic.twitter.com/0Om3r9Jbdr
— Rubi ↯↯ (@rubii_18) June 26, 2020
La bandera gay que ondea en el perfil de Twitter de la Guardia Civil también ha motivado reacciones negativas de líderes de Vox, como la diputada Macarena Olona, el europarlamentario Hermann Tertsch y otros dirigentes del partido ultraderechista.
La @guardiacivil sólo se cubre con la bandera de España. #marlaskadimisionya https://t.co/tQ05N2Pt0z
— Macarena Olona (@Macarena_Olona) June 26, 2020
No hay institución que quede a salvo de la violencia corruptora de la izquierda totalitaria.
Esto no tiene nada que ver con derechos ni con homosexuales. Sino con el asalto al Estado: la proclamación de que sus órganos armados quedan al servicio de la ideología de este gobierno. https://t.co/QsTVroGyyu
— Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) June 27, 2020
