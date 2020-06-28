El paso de Santiago Abascal por Euskadi ha traído cola, al menos en Twitter.
El gesto amenazante del líder de Vox ha sido carne de meme...
Hola. Somos la derechita moderada y civilizada. Si no lo ves, igual te arreglamos la miopía a hostias. pic.twitter.com/lOQhKY6pjY
— Begotxu (@BegotxuBoo) June 27, 2020
TRES HORAS LLEVÁIS EN LA TERRAZA, CABRONAZOS. pic.twitter.com/RsKRWtQDYM
— Rule (@que_rule) June 27, 2020
¿Cuánto os ha costado ese tuit? Que no hay dinero para respiradores, ni para ERTEs. pic.twitter.com/uKcqa4y8no
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) June 27, 2020
"Yo tengo un tio en America..." pic.twitter.com/U0idWmlQYO
— Íñigo Rodríguez (@VanMaddle1) June 27, 2020
You're the one that I want (you are the one for) ooh, ooh, ooh, honey pic.twitter.com/y13OhYb7uc
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) June 27, 2020
¡¡MUSICÓÓÓÓN!! pic.twitter.com/kXKTv7oC2v
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) June 27, 2020
La España del odio.
Óleo sobre lienzo. pic.twitter.com/R40qPT2Q5i
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) June 27, 2020
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) June 27, 2020
Abascal acaba de hacer el meme del gato.. surrealista pic.twitter.com/99t1oSIJSc
— ✞ (@ragnarsito) June 27, 2020
- ¡A la salida te espero, gilipollas!
-¿Vendrás sólo, Santi?
- ¡Los cojones! pic.twitter.com/MDreQEKc0G
— Begotxu (@BegotxuBoo) June 27, 2020
Same energy. pic.twitter.com/osRNslSzJp
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) June 27, 2020
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) June 28, 2020
"Basta. No me pegue más, señor proetarra" pic.twitter.com/jdi13fXFMT
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) June 28, 2020
Y nada mejor para celebrar la acogida del pueblo vasco que un purito...
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) June 28, 2020
En una cosa importante no estamos de acuerdo, @Santi_ABASCAL : yo quito siempre la vitola https://t.co/E1C5uTVlfT
— Monsieur de Sans-Foy (@MonsieurSansFoy) June 27, 2020
