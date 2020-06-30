"¿Tu mujer qué es? ¿Es tu mujer, tu compañera, una amiga, es una broma? ¿Qué es tu mujer?". Con estas preguntas, Julian Iantzi, el presentador del programa El conquistador del fin del mundo protagonizó este lunes el último episodio "homófobo" en televisión. Y todo esto se ha producido en plena semana del Orgullo.
Iantzi lanzó estas preguntas a la concursante Durana durante la final del espacio de aventuras emitido por la cadena ETB2 de Euskal Telebista. "Yo creo que tú tienes otra pregunta, ¿no? Mi mujer es mi mujer y ya. Tú tienes mujer, ¿no? Pues lo mismo", respondió la aspirante al premio. Después, la concursante le enseñó su anillo de matrimonio.
⚠️[LESBOFOBIA] Inaceptable episodio en @euskaltelebista ayer en @el_conquis. #LGTBIfobia pic.twitter.com/punFaNQWuL
— Ikusgune (@ikusgune) June 30, 2020
Los espectadores han reprochado al presentador su actitud hacia Durana, un hecho "intolerable" en la televisión pública de Euskadi.
Es su esposa, troglodita, su mujer, su cónyuge, la persona con la que está casada y forman una familia por matrimonio civil reconocido por el Estado desde hace quince años. ????️????
¿Son nervios, es ignorancia o se trata de una conducta criminal de odio en un medio público? ♀️♀️
— Jaume d'Urgell (@JaumedUrgell) June 30, 2020
¿Pero a este tipo qué le pasa? ¿Le habéis explicado que dos mujeres se pueden casar desde hace años?
En intolerable este espectáculo en la tv pública...
— Lყd (@lydtres) June 30, 2020
Alucinante!. ¿Este señor en qué siglo vive?
— MARIA JESUS (@MarijeDroy) June 30, 2020
Indigno de estar en una televisión, además pública. Y¡¡qué buena respuesta la de la concursante.!!
— olga díez ????????????????????????????️???? (@olgadiez) June 30, 2020
