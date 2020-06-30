Diario Público
El conquistador del fin del mundo El "inaceptable" episodio "homófobo" protagonizado por Julian Iantzi en su programa de la ETB2

"¿Tu mujer qué es? ¿Es tu mujer, tu compañera, una amiga, es una broma? ¿Qué es tu mujer?". Con estas preguntas, Julian Iantzi, el presentador del programa El conquistador del fin del mundo protagonizó este lunes el último episodio "homófobo" en televisión. Y todo esto se ha producido en plena semana del Orgullo.

Iantzi lanzó estas preguntas a la concursante Durana durante la final del espacio de aventuras emitido por la cadena ETB2 de Euskal Telebista. "Yo creo que tú tienes otra pregunta, ¿no? Mi mujer es mi mujer y ya. Tú tienes mujer, ¿no? Pues lo mismo", respondió la aspirante al premio. Después, la concursante le enseñó su anillo de matrimonio.

Los espectadores han reprochado al presentador su actitud hacia Durana, un hecho "intolerable" en la televisión pública de Euskadi.

