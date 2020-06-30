Diario Público
El homenaje del artista 'Basket of Nean' a Fernando Simón que encanta a los tuiteros

Curioso homenaje el que ha recibido el ya celebérrimo Fernando Simón, director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias: la calle San Simón, en el madrileño barrio de Lavapiés, alguien pintó un gran mosaico del médico al lado de la placa indicativa de la calle.

La imagen ha sido compartida por un tuitero y rápidamente se ha hecho viral con más de 2.100 retuits y 11.000 me gusta en menos de 24 horas. Aquí tienen la imagen.

El autor es Basket of Nean, un artista urbano de Alcorcón que desde hace algo más de un año llenando las esquinas de las calles de coloridos moisacos con un punto reivindicativo en ocasiones. Su obra se puede ver en Instagram. Busquen basketofnean y lo encontrarán.

La legión tuitera ha celebrado con entusiasmo este pequeño homenaje a una persona que en estos últimos cuatro meses se ha hecho tan popular y famoso aunque sea por la pandemia del coronavirus.

