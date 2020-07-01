Mitin del candidato de PP y Ciudadanos a lehendakari, Carlos Iturgaiz, en pleno Bilbao, en concreto en la plaza Rekalde. Primero habla el portavoz de Ciudadanos en Euskadi, Luis Gordillo, después el alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, y posteriormente toma la palabra Iturgaiz. En un momento dado una persona empieza a gritar de fondo y justo en ese instante Iturgaiz pierde el hilo de una manera sorprendente: empieza a titubear de forma extraña.
Esto es hablar claro y lo demás tonterías.
???????????????? @carlositurgaiz pic.twitter.com/1uU7jszm2d
— MuyBastxs (@muybastos) July 1, 2020
Muchos han dudado incluso de su veracidad, pero es que el propio Iturgaiz ha colgado el vídeo denunciando que les sigan "insultando y amenazando los de siempre".
Relacionada: Iturgaiz se aferra al discurso más ultra del PP: recurrió 34 veces a ETA, Bildu y Otegi en plena pandemia
Además la coalición ha colgado un vídeo completo del acto donde se puede ver el momento (Minuto 23.31).
Maldita también ha comprobado su veracidad y han recabado la versión del Partido Popular, quienes aseguran que le interrumpieron hasta tres veces, gritando cosas sobre Miguel Ángel Blanco o "Gora ETA".
La curiosa reacción de Iturgaiz ha dejado multitud de comentarios y bromas en las redes:
Entre los power ranger y la soltura de Iturgaiz al hablar, está jodido ponerse la medalla al contenido viral más autoboicoteante de la campaña vasca. https://t.co/c6JUbk6XXl
— Tomás Muñoz (@Tomas_Munyoz) July 1, 2020
Mítico Iturgáiz. Ver hasta el final ▶&???????? pic.twitter.com/PusQMVmteA
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) July 1, 2020
Decidme que esto de Carlos Iturgaiz es un montaje. Si no lo es, es carne de meme. pic.twitter.com/w4M3WmH35m
— Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) July 1, 2020
Si el vídeo no está manipulado. Debe acudir a urgencias, ya.
No es broma????
— CrispingBad (@crispin_klander) July 1, 2020
Uf, es terrible, impactante. Iturgaiz es el candidato del Partido Popular y Ciudadanos. https://t.co/fe8wCvYNbr
— Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) July 1, 2020
"Se me lengua la traba".
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) July 1, 2020
Parece un vídeo del @El_Intermedio no me jodas
— Antonio Cuevas (@Cuevas_Aranda) July 1, 2020
Le están gritando desde el fondo, se oyen las voces... Balbucea por no quedarse callado. A saber lo que le estarán gritando.
— elNota (@Lfooz_) July 1, 2020
Ahora Iturgaiz es Antonio Ozores ????
— Mike_Burns (@migueldherrer81) July 1, 2020
