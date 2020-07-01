Diario Público
Euskadi No, no es un montaje: el sorprendente titubeo de Carlos Iturgaiz al ser increpado en un mitin

Mitin del candidato de PP y Ciudadanos a lehendakari, Carlos Iturgaiz, en pleno Bilbao, en concreto en la plaza Rekalde. Primero habla el portavoz de Ciudadanos en Euskadi, Luis Gordillo, después el alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, y posteriormente toma la palabra Iturgaiz. En un momento dado una persona empieza a gritar de fondo y justo en ese instante Iturgaiz pierde el hilo de una manera sorprendente: empieza a titubear de forma extraña.

Muchos han dudado incluso de su veracidad, pero es que el propio Iturgaiz ha colgado el vídeo denunciando que les sigan "insultando y amenazando los de siempre".

Además la coalición ha colgado un vídeo completo del acto donde se puede ver el momento (Minuto 23.31).

Maldita también ha comprobado su veracidad y han recabado la versión del Partido Popular, quienes aseguran que le interrumpieron hasta tres veces, gritando cosas sobre Miguel Ángel Blanco o "Gora ETA".

La curiosa reacción de Iturgaiz ha dejado multitud de comentarios y bromas en las redes:

