Fox News despide a su periodista estrella por acoso sexual y su compañera de programa lo anuncia en antena

Anda el periodismo estadounidense revuelto este miércoles tras conocerse que Ed Henry, uno de los presentadores más conocidos de la cadena Fox News, ha sido despedido por acoso sexual. La noticia la ha anunciado su compañera de programa, lo cual no deja de ser curioso. Este ha sido el momento:

El despido de Henry se venía barruntando desde que el pasado 25 de junio Fox News recibiera una denuncia formal contra uno de sus periodistas estrella por acoso sexual a una antigua empleada de la cadena televisiva. Así lo anunció en un documento interno que también circula por Twitter.

En el caso de Fox ya llueve sobre mojado. Hay que recordar que el fundador de la cadena, el denostado Roger Ailes también fue acusado en su momento de acoso sexual a varias empleadas, entre ellas alguna presentadora de postín. Precisamente el año pasado se estrenó una serie llamada La voz más alta que cuenta el auge y la caída de Ailes. Protagonizada por Russel Crowe, desde Tremending se la recomendamos vivamente. No podemos decir nada de la película El escándalo, protagonizada por Charlize Theron y estrenada este 2020: no la hemos visto. También cuenta este negro episodio en la vida de Ailes y de la propia Fox.

