Fox News despide a su periodista estrella por acoso sexual y su compañera de programa lo anuncia en antena

Anda el periodismo estadounidense revuelto este miércoles tras conocerse que Ed Henry, uno de los presentadores más conocidos de la cadena Fox News, ha sido despedido por acoso sexual. La noticia la ha anunciado su compañera de programa, lo cual no deja de ser curioso. Este ha sido el momento:

Fox News' Sandra Smith reports on-air that Ed Henry has been fired due to sexual harassment allegations. pic.twitter.com/RMJ7NNbp8D

El despido de Henry se venía barruntando desde que el pasado 25 de junio Fox News recibiera una denuncia formal contra uno de sus periodistas estrella por acoso sexual a una antigua empleada de la cadena televisiva. Así lo anunció en un documento interno que también circula por Twitter.

Ed Henry was terminated following an investigation into sexual misconduct. Here's the internal memo from Fox: pic.twitter.com/jrBqJKL1En

— Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) July 1, 2020