Diario Público
Diario Público

El vecino de arriba que reivindica la bandera arcoíris en plenas narices de Vox

Por

Siguiendo la máxima de que una imagen vale más que mil palabras, vean la fotografía que se ha hecho viral en redes sociales en las últimas horas. Luego seguimos.

Ahora que una reciente sentencia del Tribunal Supremo ha prohibido el uso de banderas no oficiales en los edificios públicos, la imagen de arriba ha cobrado más importancia.La historia es bien sencilla: con motivo del Orgullo gay un vecino de Huelva que vive justo encima de la sede de Vox en la ciudad andaluza, decidió colgar una gran bandera arcoíris. Una reivindicación en plenas narices de la ultraderecha xenófoba que tiene una evidente carga simbólica.

Y claro, Twitter, al menos la parte progresista, lo celebra por todo lo alto. Una pequeña muestra.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo