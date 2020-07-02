El vecino de arriba que reivindica la bandera arcoíris en plenas narices de Vox

Siguiendo la máxima de que una imagen vale más que mil palabras, vean la fotografía que se ha hecho viral en redes sociales en las últimas horas. Luego seguimos.
Un aplauso por este vecino de Huelva que ha colgado la bandera del arcoiris en su balcón. Nos hacen quitarla de ayuntamientos, pero de nuestras casas no.
Que bien se ve la bandera junto a la sede de Vox. pic.twitter.com/Jht3nGxdlV
— Abri Mohedas ✨ (@ABRIMOHEDAS) July 1, 2020
Ahora que una reciente sentencia del Tribunal Supremo ha prohibido el uso de banderas no oficiales en los edificios públicos, la imagen de arriba ha cobrado más importancia.La historia es bien sencilla: con motivo del Orgullo gay un vecino de Huelva que vive justo encima de la sede de Vox en la ciudad andaluza, decidió colgar una gran bandera arcoíris. Una reivindicación en plenas narices de la ultraderecha xenófoba que tiene una evidente carga simbólica.
Y claro, Twitter, al menos la parte progresista, lo celebra por todo lo alto. Una pequeña muestra.
Joder, ahí con un par. Frente a la intolerancia respuestas como esa.
— Rubén López Fernández (@rlferlanza17) July 2, 2020
Un gran aplauso para quien haya colgado la bandera LGTBI en su balcón que se encuentra sobre la sede de Vox en Huelva ????️????????️????????️????????️???? pic.twitter.com/tSAI7xo0jQ
— ????Tois/❤️ (@tois_gi) July 1, 2020
Me pasan esta imagen de Huelva. Poesía ???? pic.twitter.com/GgrYXvMw5M
— Teresa Rodríguez ۞ (@TeresaRodr_) July 2, 2020
