La foto de las ministras Yolanda Díaz e Irene Montero que los tuiteros han tuneado

Se trata de una imagen captada por el fotógrafo Dani Gago. En ella aparecen las ministras de Trabajo e Igualdad, Yolanda Díaz e Irene Montero. El propio vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, la compartió en su cuenta de Twitter con el texto: "Gimme tha Power..." La escena, tomada de frente, con las dos ministras mirando hacia delante, caminando y el fondo desenfocado, es verdaderamente llamativa.
Gimme tha Power...
Por @DaniGagoPhoto pic.twitter.com/vKsPELhUSa
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) July 1, 2020
La foto ha dado mucho que hablar en las últimas horas. Por si fuera poco, un tuitero tuvo la idea de pedir que alguien sustituyera el fondo por una explosión y el ingenio tuitero se disparó:
¿Alguien puede borrar el fondo y ponerles un explosión detrás? pic.twitter.com/UEaxW4pCLs
— Álvaro Onieva (@AlvaroOnieva) July 1, 2020
______-
¿Te sirve? pic.twitter.com/c16ggUEuG4
— Jesuchrístopher ???? (@christocasas) July 1, 2020
— El regreso del hijo del zombie Paco (@Danieloelcanelo) July 1, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) July 1, 2020
— Tikitaka (@Balian79) July 1, 2020
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) July 1, 2020
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) July 1, 2020
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) July 1, 2020
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) July 1, 2020
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) July 1, 2020
Explosión patrocinada por marca acme pic.twitter.com/VsAoQaN6cE
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) July 1, 2020
Llego un poco tarde pero... Ahí va otra. Gracias a @Dama_Gorgon por el recorte del fondo. pic.twitter.com/Gt6JBOyUQz
— Ya si eso... (@DiQueYaSiEso) July 2, 2020
Y una versión #StarWars, q no nos falte ni gloria pic.twitter.com/XXZeSsJ61Z
— Spidy War (@IPacob) July 1, 2020
#alertacobra pic.twitter.com/Y90vr6vJqB
— ???????? modcanario Mods ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@elmodcanario02) July 2, 2020
— Cateto a babor (@Miguel_JimMas) July 1, 2020
Ahí lo tienes pic.twitter.com/ZUCZYtMtUI
— El Señor Oscuro del Có (@SogueroF) July 1, 2020
— salvapop (@salvap0p) July 2, 2020
Eurofanses version pic.twitter.com/m0rKAf5etK
— cima_sighs (@cima_sighs) July 1, 2020
President Evil
Peta Wars
The Walking Pets
... pic.twitter.com/P25ABmhDXW
— Doctor Vader (@DoctorSITHo) July 2, 2020
Terminators, las 2 pic.twitter.com/QZA0icc8Zp
— Spidy War (@IPacob) July 1, 2020
