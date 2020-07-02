Diario Público
La foto de las ministras Yolanda Díaz e Irene Montero que los tuiteros han tuneado

Se trata de una imagen captada por el fotógrafo Dani Gago. En ella aparecen las ministras de Trabajo e Igualdad, Yolanda Díaz e Irene Montero. El propio vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, la compartió en su cuenta de Twitter con el texto: "Gimme tha Power..." La escena, tomada de frente, con las dos ministras mirando hacia delante, caminando y el fondo desenfocado, es verdaderamente llamativa.

La foto ha dado mucho que hablar en las últimas horas. Por si fuera poco, un tuitero tuvo la idea de pedir que alguien sustituyera el fondo por una explosión y el ingenio tuitero se disparó:

