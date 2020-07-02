Diario Público
"Me apellido Ferrero y no soy un bombón": la descacharrante cadena de tuits con los apellidos

"Me apellido Acién y voy a cero". "Me apellido Flores y les tengo alergia". "Me apellido Gallego y soy asturiana". "Me apellido Barceló y no me dan cubatas gratis". "Me apellido Ferrero y no soy un bombón". Y así hasta un sinfín de juego de palabras.

Una cadena de tuits interminable merodea en los últimos días por los perfiles de los tuiteros. Las risas están servidas al calor de la casualidad y del ingenio. Y tú, ¿qué creación harías con tu apellido?

