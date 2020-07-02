"Me apellido Acién y voy a cero". "Me apellido Flores y les tengo alergia". "Me apellido Gallego y soy asturiana". "Me apellido Barceló y no me dan cubatas gratis". "Me apellido Ferrero y no soy un bombón". Y así hasta un sinfín de juego de palabras.

Una cadena de tuits interminable merodea en los últimos días por los perfiles de los tuiteros. Las risas están servidas al calor de la casualidad y del ingenio. Y tú, ¿qué creación harías con tu apellido?

Me apellido Romero y no he estado en una romería en mi vida. ????‍♂️ https://t.co/fEyBKmZ06z — pabloromero (@pabloromero) July 1, 2020

Me apellido Acién y voy a cero. https://t.co/Akyxmylubj — Binky (@theteddypicker) June 23, 2020

Me apellido Casado pero no he perdido 5 elecciones en un año https://t.co/NxhB6ocaTf — Burbuja???? (@melanie__casado) June 24, 2020

Me apellido Grueso y nunca he tenido sobrepes...BLOCK REPORT. ADIOS. https://t.co/nde8KLnPgV — Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) July 1, 2020

Me apellido Flores y les tengo alergia. https://t.co/rnXSLJorZp — FINN???? (@FINNal_Fantasy) June 23, 2020

Me apellido Ferrero y no soy un bombón https://t.co/IciBMxZXi9 — Axes Dimgray (@TessNightrae) June 23, 2020

Me apellido Gallego y soy asturiana. https://t.co/gOc2bytJ9J — Crowley ???? (@IrisScusamati) June 23, 2020

me apellido Blanco y aún no he viajado al espacio https://t.co/JqVBtufLt4 — marta (@estazorra) June 24, 2020

Me apellido Suárez pero no he presidido ni mi comunidad de vecinos. https://t.co/cP54RkKleS — Alfonso C. Suárez (@AlfonsoCSuarez) June 26, 2020

Me apellido Pastor y no tengo ovejiñas que cuidar https://t.co/yBKTYVSiTD — pos juls. #BlackLivesMatter (@buffnosejdr) June 23, 2020

Me apellido calvo y tengo pelo https://t.co/yIVN0IkBOY — Celopan (@CelopanYT) June 24, 2020

me apellido torres y si que soy igual de alta que una torre https://t.co/4C3X2n3lhc — þhØèßïnâ ™ (@PhoebinaYagami) June 24, 2020