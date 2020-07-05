Cada 4 de julio, los estadounidenses proclaman en redes sociales su amor por la patria, en recuerdo del día en que la otrora colonia firmó su independencia del imperio británico. Aquella decisión trajo la guerra entre los Estados Unidos de América y Reino Unido. Un momento de orgullo para todos los norteamericanos.

Sin embargo, algo ha cambiado en EEUU. La muerte de George Floyd ha sido la última mecha en prender el espíritu de autocrítica dentro de la nación. Y ha sido LeBron James, la estrella de la NBA, el que ha roto la primera lanza a través de las redes sociales, al no celebrar ni felicitar el 4 de julio, como hiciera otros años.

"Este 4 de julio es tuyo, no mío", puso el jugador de baloncesto en su perfil de Twitter, en recordatorio a una frase de Frederick Douglass, un abolicionista del s.XIX y figura clave en la historia de los afroamericanos.

James nunca había mostrado una actitud tan crítica respecto a esta festividad, pero sí es un importante instigador de una conciencia crítica dentro de la comunidad negra. Ese mismo día, Dwayne Johnson, actor conocido como "The Rock", también publicaba un vídeo en el que felicitaba el 4 de julio, pero con una banda sonora muy especial: Rage Against the Machine y su tema Killing in the name of, una canción que critica los abusos policiales y el ultraderechismo dentro del cuerpo policial.