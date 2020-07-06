Santiago Abascal copia casi al pie de la letra un discurso amenazador de Donald Trump

"Nuestra gente no es ni de lejos tan violenta como la chusma comunista y separatista, pero si alguna vez lo fuera, sería un día terrible para ellos". Son las palabras exactas de un tuit del partido ultraderechista Vox, resumiendo una intervención de Santiago Abascal en Lugo. A continuación les dejamos una palabras pronunciadas por el presidente de EEUU, Donal Trump, el pasado mes de junio: "Nuestra gente no es tan violenta pero si alguna vez lo fueran, sería un día terrible para los otros" (Our people are not nearly as violent, but if they ever were, it would be a terrible, terrible day for the other side). Juzguen ustedes mismos.

Este es vuestro líder, alguien q copia las frases a Trump. Está en su salsa, un gran líder...para una peña futbolística o los Ultra-Sur pic.twitter.com/0GRIwwPHwP — Fe®|\|A|\|do M (@dicenbermejo) July 6, 2020

Vamos, una copia total. La versión pronunciada por Abascal es ligeramente diferente a la del tuit de Vox y a la de Trump, pero calca la idea y los adjetivos: "Porque nuestra gente no es de ninguna manera como vosotros. Pero si alguna vez lo fuera sería un día terrible para todos vosotros, no tengáis ninguna duda". Un discurso que suena bastante amenazador en ambos casos, que juega con la idea de que sus seguidores podrían llegar a ser muy violentos, pero que en el caso del partido español no es ni siquiera original. La versión de Vox sólo aporta lo de "chusma comunista y separatista", el resto está prácticamente calcado.

Por si fuera poco, Abascal copia hasta la introducción. Trump antes de su frase hizo referencia a la violencia de los manifestantes ante el mitin (un extremo que The New York Times desmintió) y habló de la gran tarea del alcalde y el gobernador, al protegerles. Lo mismo que hace Abascal, agradeciendo su servicio en este caso a la Policía "que está aquí para protegernos".

No es la primera vez que desde Vox se suman a los discursos y las teorías de Trump. El partido ultraderechista ya lo hizo la hora de utilizar el antifascista para disipar la cuestión racial por las protestas en EEUU. En junio magnate estadounidense aseguró que catalogaría el movimiento de "organización terrorista" y Abascal aplaudió la idea:

¡Bien por Trump!

En España el PSOE los sientan en el consejo de ministros y en el CNI. https://t.co/YVZlFtvx8a — Santiago Abascal ???????? (@Santi_ABASCAL) May 31, 2020

Estas son algunas de las reacciones de los tuiteros, que descubrieron la copia:

Abascal copia sus discursos de Trump si, y así vamos — Erik Lopez (@CyBeRmEw) July 6, 2020

¿No sois capaces de hacer discursos originales? https://t.co/Ob3CxeaPPu — El Nota Lebowski ????????????️‍???? (@elNota_Lebowski) July 4, 2020