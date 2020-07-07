"No voy a caer en la trampa", ha aseverado el doctor Fernando Simón tras ser preguntado sobre si recomendaría a su hijo irse de vacaciones en el mes de agosto después de conocer las conclusiones del estudio de seroprevalencia.
"Vamos con la seroprevalencia y luego vemos qué hacemos con lo de mi hijo", ha señalado antes de dar paso a la explicación de la última oleada del estudio impulsado por el Ministerio de Sanidad con la colaboración del Instituto de Salud Carlos III, cuyos resultados han confirmado que sólo el 5,2% de la población española ha padecido el coronavirus.
"En cuanto a si a agosto se puede ir de vacaciones, ya hay gente que se puede ir de vacaciones. No voy a caer en la trampa de decir lo que voy a recomendar a mi hijo porque ya generó demasiado ruido cuando lo dije. No voy a volver a decir lo que le diré a mi hijo, pero ya hay mucha gente que se está yendo de vacaciones".
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias se refiere a unas declaraciones que realizó el pasado 7 de marzo, cuando una periodista le preguntó en rueda de prensa si recomendaba a su su hijo asistir a la manifestación del 8 de marzo. "Si mi hijo me pregunta si puede ir, le diré que haga lo que quiera", unas palabras por las que recibió muchas críticas.
#LoMásVisto | Fernando Simón, sobre si es seguro ir a la manifestación del #8M por el coronavirus: "Si mi hijo me pregunta si puede ir, le diré que haga lo que quiera" https://t.co/1wImy7D0BD pic.twitter.com/IQtHDYwlEe
— Europa Press (@europapress) March 7, 2020
