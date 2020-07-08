Diario Público
Diario Público

El eurodiputado de Vox Las redes analizan la condena a Hermann Tertsch: "Al final acaba pagando la casa de Iglesias"

Por

A Hermann Tertsch otra vez le sale...

Un hombre que, ya lo hemos comentado, parece dispuesto a pulverizar el récord de condenas por 'bocachancla'.

El Tribunal Supremo confirmó este martes la condena a Hermann Tertsch, hoy eurodiputado de Vox, por llamar "criminal" al abuelo de Pablo Iglesias. Tertsch, que ya había sido condenado en 2019 por vincular al padre del hoy vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno con un asesinato cometido en 1973, tendrá que indemnizar a sus familiares con 12.000 euros y correr con las costas.

Tertsch parece haber iniciado una carrera con Federico Jiménez Losantos para ver quién es condenado más veces por intromisión al derecho al honor de miembros o familiares de miembros de Podemos. A ambos da la sensación de que les sale a cuenta, dada su reiteración. El presentador de radio fue condenado por el Supremo el pasado mes de junio a pagar 5.000 euros a la cofundadora de Podemos, Carolina Bescansa, por una "vejación descarnada" a ella y su bebé. Tampoco era la primera vez para Losantos, que en septiembre del año pasado fue condenado a pagar 3.000 euros a Irene Montero por comentarios machistas.

La ironía ha marcado muchas de las reacciones a esta nueva condena:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo