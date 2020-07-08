A Hermann Tertsch otra vez le sale...
El Tribunal Supremo ratifica q a Hermann Tertsch le sale a pagar!!. pic.twitter.com/nbDO7DZUJL
— RIVERS79 (@RIVERS793) July 7, 2020
Un hombre que, ya lo hemos comentado, parece dispuesto a pulverizar el récord de condenas por 'bocachancla'.
El Tribunal Supremo confirmó este martes la condena a Hermann Tertsch, hoy eurodiputado de Vox, por llamar "criminal" al abuelo de Pablo Iglesias. Tertsch, que ya había sido condenado en 2019 por vincular al padre del hoy vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno con un asesinato cometido en 1973, tendrá que indemnizar a sus familiares con 12.000 euros y correr con las costas.
Que manía tiene la derecha con pagar el casoplón de iglesias. A Hermann Tertsch le ha tocado pagar la letra de este mes.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) July 7, 2020
Tertsch parece haber iniciado una carrera con Federico Jiménez Losantos para ver quién es condenado más veces por intromisión al derecho al honor de miembros o familiares de miembros de Podemos. A ambos da la sensación de que les sale a cuenta, dada su reiteración. El presentador de radio fue condenado por el Supremo el pasado mes de junio a pagar 5.000 euros a la cofundadora de Podemos, Carolina Bescansa, por una "vejación descarnada" a ella y su bebé. Tampoco era la primera vez para Losantos, que en septiembre del año pasado fue condenado a pagar 3.000 euros a Irene Montero por comentarios machistas.
La ironía ha marcado muchas de las reacciones a esta nueva condena:
Al final acaba pagando Hermann Terscht la casa de Iglesias
— crow (@crow_ley) July 7, 2020
Ojalá me insultase Jiménez Losantos o Hermann Tertsch.
— Pablo Tilox (@PabloTilo) July 7, 2020
Otro ultraderechista que va a pagar por sus bulos. Hermann Tertsch, condenado por el TS por inventar que el abuelo de Pablo Iglesias fue un criminal. El diputado de Vox tendrá que publicar el fallo en ABC y su Twitter, además de pagar una indemnización de 12.000€ y las costas. pic.twitter.com/jQ1x9kKERd
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) July 7, 2020
#EXCLUSIVA Hermann Tertsch financia a Podemos https://t.co/49ObSgh3IF
— ZASCA (@ZASC4) July 7, 2020
Esta noche Hermann Terstch va a dormir como un condenado.https://t.co/4EMFl0SHRs
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) July 7, 2020
El Tribunal Supremo confirma que las próximas letras del casoplón de Iglesias las pagará Hermann Tertsch.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) July 7, 2020
