Twitter El maravilloso hilo de Mariano Rajoy como personaje de cuadros

Seguimos echando de menos a Mariano Rajoy. No a sus políticas, ni de broma, pero sí a sus inconfundibles frasecitas y sobre todo a sus míticos cortocircuitos. El otro día volvió a nuestras vidas: fue breve pero inolvidable y nos regaló una de sus citas mágicas. Pero queremos más.

Eso es justo lo que nos ofrece un hilo del tuitero Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo). Su propuesta es recuperar al expresidente español a través de la historia del arte en su vertiente pictórica.

Aquí va el maravillos hilo de Mariano Rajoy como personaje de cuadros. Disfrútenlo:

