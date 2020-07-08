Seguimos echando de menos a Mariano Rajoy. No a sus políticas, ni de broma, pero sí a sus inconfundibles frasecitas y sobre todo a sus míticos cortocircuitos. El otro día volvió a nuestras vidas: fue breve pero inolvidable y nos regaló una de sus citas mágicas. Pero queremos más.
Eso es justo lo que nos ofrece un hilo del tuitero Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo). Su propuesta es recuperar al expresidente español a través de la historia del arte en su vertiente pictórica.
Aquí va el maravillos hilo de Mariano Rajoy como personaje de cuadros. Disfrútenlo:
✨????️Hilo de Mariano Rajoy como personaje de cuadros.
'Descendimiento de la cruz' (Rogier van der Weyden, 1445) pic.twitter.com/p5pP3uDqb7
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
‘Niños jugando a pídola’ (Francisco de Goya, 1777–1785) pic.twitter.com/Qj2lUYFiMS
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
‘Cocinar con alimentos’ (Frans Snyder, 1630-1640) pic.twitter.com/BuHX4CfGNn
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
‘Conde de Orford, Almirante John Benbow y Almirante Sir Ralph Delavall’ (Godfrey Kneller, 1692-1693) pic.twitter.com/xBsy0rXgr5
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
'Un chico corriendo' (Jens Juel, 1802) pic.twitter.com/tifF6OkdEJ
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
'Hombre fumando una pipa' (Alexandre Falguière, 1875) pic.twitter.com/8hEejgJaVs
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
‘Falstaff’ (Eduard von Grützner, 1906) pic.twitter.com/WcaNHgng6a
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
‘Tres monjes’ (Eduard von Grützner, año desconocido) pic.twitter.com/k0DlX97p6O
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
'El triunfo de Baco' (Diego Velázquez, 1628-1629) pic.twitter.com/9VBomE1vwC
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
'Lectura patriótica' (Alcide Davide Campestrini) pic.twitter.com/CoF3dVHIe1
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
'El cuarto estado' (Giuseppe Pellizza, 1901) pic.twitter.com/4YiauIvnV1
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
'El beso' (Francesco Hayez, 1859) pic.twitter.com/EWFOTyNNLU
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
Tendría que haber hecho esto antes; no sabía que el tweet tendría tanta repercusión: los autores de las fotos son, por orden: Bernardo Rodríguez, desconocido, Ricardo Cases, David Mudarra, desconocido, ABC, El Programa de AR, Álvaro Cabrera, Claudio Álvarez, Alberto Cuéllar,
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 8, 2020
Uly Martín y desconocido.
Y para cerrar el hilo:
'El papa Paulo III reconcilia a Francisco I y Carlos V' (Sebastiano Ricci, 1688) pic.twitter.com/NWJ7Lo1SQe
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 8, 2020
"El Grito" - Edvard Munch (1893) pic.twitter.com/FkIBiP34Pg
— Cuervo Ingenuo ???? ???? (@el_lingotazzo) July 8, 2020
San Francisco en oración, de Francisco de Zurbarán 1659 pic.twitter.com/7InL8p9Ayo
— Gregor en su Samsa (@Bestioleenville) July 8, 2020
Saturno devorando a su hijo pic.twitter.com/dLPNtod8sf
— unocualquiera ???????? (@unoquienquiera) July 8, 2020
'Jesús y la mujer samaritana en el pozo' (Giacomo Franceschini) pic.twitter.com/nUX9aMVNch
— Alain Acevedo (@alain_acevedo) July 7, 2020
