El artista colombiano J Balvin ha sido el foco de una inesperada polémica a costa de una publicación de una cuenta de Twitter, que considera que el reguetonero "vive con lo mínimo".

La publicación original corresponde a Architectural Digest y según varios expertos, la casa estaría valorada en tres o cuatro millones de euros.

July cover star @JBALVIN gave us a tour of his Japanese-inspired retreat in Llanogrande, and we don't know if it was the 100-year Bonsai tree or the lack of a TV in the living room, but we feel calmer already. Take the full tour here: https://t.co/KDBfBLWtYm pic.twitter.com/ykagFvTNDX

