Twitter "¿Es sarcasmo, no?": críticas a un tuit viral por decir que el reguetonero J Balvin vive "con lo mínimo" en una lujosa mansion

El artista colombiano J Balvin ha sido el foco de una inesperada polémica a costa de una publicación de una cuenta de Twitter, que considera que el reguetonero "vive con lo mínimo".

La publicación original corresponde a Architectural Digest y según varios expertos, la casa estaría valorada en tres o cuatro millones de euros.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, muchos usuarios han considerado escandalosa la afirmación. Una piscina privada, un chalet con varias estancias, una habitación solo para las zapatillas, bonsais centenarios... ¿De verdad vive J Balvin con lo mínimo?

