El artista colombiano J Balvin ha sido el foco de una inesperada polémica a costa de una publicación de una cuenta de Twitter, que considera que el reguetonero "vive con lo mínimo".
•Vivir con lo mínimo•@JBALVIN nos muestra su casa en Medellin Colombia, pasarian un dia en ella si la anunciara en airbnb? pic.twitter.com/sFwIEq4kmI
— CelebrityWrestling (@wrestlingceleb) July 7, 2020
Uno se ríe, pero es verdad.
Cosas caras, pero lo necesario.
— CelebrityWrestling (@wrestlingceleb) July 7, 2020
La publicación original corresponde a Architectural Digest y según varios expertos, la casa estaría valorada en tres o cuatro millones de euros.
July cover star @JBALVIN gave us a tour of his Japanese-inspired retreat in Llanogrande, and we don't know if it was the 100-year Bonsai tree or the lack of a TV in the living room, but we feel calmer already. Take the full tour here: https://t.co/KDBfBLWtYm pic.twitter.com/ykagFvTNDX
— Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) July 1, 2020
Como no podía ser de otra manera, muchos usuarios han considerado escandalosa la afirmación. Una piscina privada, un chalet con varias estancias, una habitación solo para las zapatillas, bonsais centenarios... ¿De verdad vive J Balvin con lo mínimo?
El vivir con lo mínimo es sarcasmo no?
— Yuri Andrew (@AndrewsJurguen) July 7, 2020
Solo este bonsai gigante ya te vale lo mismo que cualquier apartaestudio! Jajajajajajajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/N83Q4iD172
— La propia Nubecita! ☁️ (@Este_man) July 7, 2020
¿Mínimo? $877803 pesos colombianos, 241,31 dólares. Ése es el mínimo en Colombia. Se lo gana muy poquita gente. Ahora en pandemia, menos se lo ganan. No tienen ni idea lo que es vivir con el mínimo.
— DP (@davidipr) July 7, 2020
Creo que confunden "lo mínimo" con "el minimalismo"...
— VALENTINA. (@valentinabz) July 7, 2020
Lo mínimo: su colección de yonosécuántos zapatos. En fin, la hipocresía.
— Mónica Betancourt (@harmoniquee) July 7, 2020
"Vivir con lo mínimo" ???????? Oigan a este! Si en esa casa tiene una habitación para la ropa y los tenis ???????? pic.twitter.com/HMSnqlWpZH
— Annie Artist (@AnnieTulip) July 8, 2020
