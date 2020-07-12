Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ¿Sabes la respuesta correcta? La pregunta matemática que ha vuelto loco a todo Twitter

Por

"Si escoges una respuesta a esta pregunta aleatoria, ¿cuál es la probabilidad de que sea correcta? A) 25%, B) 0%, C) 50% y D) 25%". Esta pregunta, una paradoja habitual de una clase de matemáticas, ha vuelto locos a los usuarios de redes sociales.

¿Qué hay que escoger cuando todo parece la respuesta correcta? EL tuitero que ha destapado la liebre se ha encontrado con respuestas de todo tipo.

Twitteros de todo el mundo quisieron participar, que también se tomaron a risa la complejidad de la cuestión.

Finalmente, muchos dieron con la respuesta correcta. Incluso Pablo Echenique se quiso lanzar a responder el problema.

Lo último en Tremending