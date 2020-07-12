"Si escoges una respuesta a esta pregunta aleatoria, ¿cuál es la probabilidad de que sea correcta? A) 25%, B) 0%, C) 50% y D) 25%". Esta pregunta, una paradoja habitual de una clase de matemáticas, ha vuelto locos a los usuarios de redes sociales.
¿Qué hay que escoger cuando todo parece la respuesta correcta? EL tuitero que ha destapado la liebre se ha encontrado con respuestas de todo tipo.
this is genuinely fucking me up I hate this pic.twitter.com/EnBLSxqubK
— Mattt ???? @ commissions FULL (@MatttGFX) July 10, 2020
Twitteros de todo el mundo quisieron participar, que también se tomaron a risa la complejidad de la cuestión.
Diría C https://t.co/PioKN4xZWN
— ???????????????????????????? ???????? (@TheDarkStage) July 12, 2020
Esta mierda me tiene frito el cerebro https://t.co/Gob0EI6y6l
— Jesús (@masterj21i) July 11, 2020
Matemáticamente fan del guionista: https://t.co/6TZjTUflQj
— Dr. Pablo Barrecheguren ???? (@pjbarrecheguren) July 10, 2020
Dios ://// matrix se ha roto 🙁 https://t.co/cIukRyz0bn
— Ra, el dios ese egipcio ???? (@RHolcar) July 12, 2020
Which means the answer is 50%. So you have a 25% chance of picking that. So the answer is 25%. But you have a 50% chance of picking 25%, so the answer is 50%. But you have a 25% chance of picking 50%, so the answer is 25%.
It's a paradox
— Cliff Excellent (@cliffexcellent) July 11, 2020
¡Tengo la solución! Tiene que pedir el comodín del 50% momento en el que quedarán la respuesta C y otra. Ya puedes elegir C y pasar a la siguiente pregunta. https://t.co/0lZMTIebK2
— Sergio Arbeo (@Serabe) July 12, 2020
Finalmente, muchos dieron con la respuesta correcta. Incluso Pablo Echenique se quiso lanzar a responder el problema.
La respuesta correcta no puede ser 50% porque hay un 25% de probabilidades de elegirla al azar.
Tampoco puede ser 25% porque hay un 50% de probabilidades de elegirla.
Ni 0% porque hay un 25% de probabilidades de elegirla.
Ergo NINGUNA respuesta es correcta https://t.co/wbKZx6YXL0
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ ???????? (@pnique) July 12, 2020
