"Si escoges una respuesta a esta pregunta aleatoria, ¿cuál es la probabilidad de que sea correcta? A) 25%, B) 0%, C) 50% y D) 25%". Esta pregunta, una paradoja habitual de una clase de matemáticas, ha vuelto locos a los usuarios de redes sociales.

¿Qué hay que escoger cuando todo parece la respuesta correcta? EL tuitero que ha destapado la liebre se ha encontrado con respuestas de todo tipo.

Twitteros de todo el mundo quisieron participar, que también se tomaron a risa la complejidad de la cuestión.

Which means the answer is 50%. So you have a 25% chance of picking that. So the answer is 25%. But you have a 50% chance of picking 25%, so the answer is 50%. But you have a 25% chance of picking 50%, so the answer is 25%.

It's a paradox

— Cliff Excellent (@cliffexcellent) July 11, 2020