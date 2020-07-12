Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Débil con los fuertes, fuerte con los débiles": el aplaudido tuit de Quique Peinado contra un fundador de Vox y ex del PP por defender al rey emérito

Por

Para Alejo Vidal-Quadras, uno de los fundadodres de Vox, los presuntos delitos cometidos por Juan Carlos I son "eventuales flaquezas". Además, defiende los "errores" cometidos durante su gestión como jefe de Estado e incide en que los negocios del rey emérito "deben separarse a la hora de juzgar su comportamiento" como rey. "Cada cosa en su sitio".

Sin embargo, el también expresidente del PP de Catalunya sí se muestra muy crítico con los "inmigrantes ilegales", a los que, según él, hay que expulsar si cometen delitos de forma habitual, tal y como defendió en una entrevista rescatada por el periodista y humorista Quique Peinado.

"Débil con los fuertes, fuerte con los débiles", ha rematado en un tuit el locutor por el doble rasero de Vida-Quadras, que intenta proteger a Juan Carlos I, el único monarca europeo salpicado directamente por casos de corrupción, y cargar contra la inmigración.

Lo último en Tremending