Para Alejo Vidal-Quadras, uno de los fundadodres de Vox, los presuntos delitos cometidos por Juan Carlos I son "eventuales flaquezas". Además, defiende los "errores" cometidos durante su gestión como jefe de Estado e incide en que los negocios del rey emérito "deben separarse a la hora de juzgar su comportamiento" como rey. "Cada cosa en su sitio".
Sin embargo, el también expresidente del PP de Catalunya sí se muestra muy crítico con los "inmigrantes ilegales", a los que, según él, hay que expulsar si cometen delitos de forma habitual, tal y como defendió en una entrevista rescatada por el periodista y humorista Quique Peinado.
Débil con los fuertes, fuerte con los débiles. pic.twitter.com/PzBaRhujLd
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) July 11, 2020
"Débil con los fuertes, fuerte con los débiles", ha rematado en un tuit el locutor por el doble rasero de Vida-Quadras, que intenta proteger a Juan Carlos I, el único monarca europeo salpicado directamente por casos de corrupción, y cargar contra la inmigración.
Eventuales flaquezas como hombre. Un putero de toda la vida.
Errores en lo personal. Ladrón y corrupto.
Es que vamos..., lo que hay que leer.
— azofaifa59 (@azofaifa591) July 11, 2020
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) July 11, 2020
El doble listón, depende de la cartilla que tengas
— Claro Clarinete (@claroCarinete) July 11, 2020
¿Y cuáles serán esos servicios prestados a España? ¿Alguien los ha visto?
— Sergio Borao Llop (@S_Borao_Llop) July 11, 2020
Me da que la diferencia se mide en millones de euros...
— Badz (@Efmpacheco) July 11, 2020
