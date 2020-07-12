Este sábado se jugaba en Cádiz un partido de segunda división entre el equipo de la ciudad y el Fuenlabrada. El partido era importante para la entidad, que aspiraba así a poder luchar por el ascenso a la primera división.

Los aficionados del Cádiz ignoraron todas las advertencias de distancias de seguridad y se lanzaron a la calle para animar a su equipo. En tiempos de pandemia, la decisión es más que polémica.

Pese a todo, el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía ha definido como "adecuado" para el desarrollo deportivo el dispositivo de seguridad desplegado durante el partido de fútbol entre el Cádiz y el Fuenlabrada, a pesar de la concentración de cerca de 2.000 aficionados cadistas en el entorno del estadio Ramón de Carranza.

Las redes sociales, como de costumbre, se han dividido entre los que han bromeado y los que realmente se han enfadado ante la actitud de estos aficionados.

Entre el cutre-turismo como Magaluf y el producto nacional BRUTO , que antepone el fanatismo del fútbol a la salud como en Cádiz, no nos libran de otro confinamiento ni el Tato.

La economía se irá al carajo.

Y a mi me me confinaran por que tú eres gilYpoLLas. pic.twitter.com/P9bcQUuPIR

— Forrets (@ForretsGump) July 12, 2020