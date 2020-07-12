Diario Público
Twitter "Miles se concentran en Cádiz para celebrar la posible vuelta de la covid-19 a primera": las polémicas imágenes de aficionados antes de un partido

Este sábado se jugaba en Cádiz un partido de segunda división entre el equipo de la ciudad y el Fuenlabrada. El partido era importante para la entidad, que aspiraba así a poder luchar por el ascenso a la primera división.

Los aficionados del Cádiz ignoraron todas las advertencias de distancias de seguridad y se lanzaron a la calle para animar a su equipo. En tiempos de pandemia, la decisión es más que polémica.

Pese a todo, el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía ha definido como "adecuado" para el desarrollo deportivo el dispositivo de seguridad desplegado durante el partido de fútbol entre el Cádiz y el Fuenlabrada, a pesar de la concentración de cerca de 2.000 aficionados cadistas en el entorno del estadio Ramón de Carranza.

Las redes sociales, como de costumbre, se han dividido entre los que han bromeado y los que realmente se han enfadado ante la actitud de estos aficionados.

