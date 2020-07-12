Este sábado se jugaba en Cádiz un partido de segunda división entre el equipo de la ciudad y el Fuenlabrada. El partido era importante para la entidad, que aspiraba así a poder luchar por el ascenso a la primera división.
Los aficionados del Cádiz ignoraron todas las advertencias de distancias de seguridad y se lanzaron a la calle para animar a su equipo. En tiempos de pandemia, la decisión es más que polémica.
Pese a todo, el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía ha definido como "adecuado" para el desarrollo deportivo el dispositivo de seguridad desplegado durante el partido de fútbol entre el Cádiz y el Fuenlabrada, a pesar de la concentración de cerca de 2.000 aficionados cadistas en el entorno del estadio Ramón de Carranza.
Las redes sociales, como de costumbre, se han dividido entre los que han bromeado y los que realmente se han enfadado ante la actitud de estos aficionados.
Cádiz. Exterior del estadio Carranza anoche.
¿Qué importa una pandemia cuando tu equipo tiene la posibilidad de ascender a 1ª... aunque al final ni eso? pic.twitter.com/R6Z2RKghtu
— Felipe Benítez Reyes (@fbenitezreyes) July 12, 2020
Miles de personas se concentran en Cádiz para celebrar la posible vuelta del Covid-19 a primera. pic.twitter.com/kOINCIURYO
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) July 12, 2020
Covid 19
Cádiz 0
— Pablo (@kandimangr) July 12, 2020
Pues nada, si hay otro rebrote se le echa la culpa al 8M pic.twitter.com/pYiscxH10Z
— Bastet (@Bastetlove3) July 12, 2020
Covid, covid, covid ???? Hemos venido ???? a contagiarnos ???? el resultado nos da igual ????
— Mad Paco Priego Fury Road Apocalypse ???? (@Akratamondo) July 12, 2020
Entre el cutre-turismo como Magaluf y el producto nacional BRUTO , que antepone el fanatismo del fútbol a la salud como en Cádiz, no nos libran de otro confinamiento ni el Tato.
La economía se irá al carajo.
Y a mi me me confinaran por que tú eres gilYpoLLas. pic.twitter.com/P9bcQUuPIR
— Forrets (@ForretsGump) July 12, 2020
????ULTIMA HORA.
Famosos bailarines han decidido pasar el verano en Cadiz .#irresponsables pic.twitter.com/Ao4gBJXEDQ
— Alexis (@Alexis96500129) July 12, 2020
#Irresponsables Ayer no ganó Cadiz, gano el Covid CF. Y me da pena, porque son vuestras abuelas las que van a levantar la copa por vuestra culpa
— Arte La Sueca (@ArteSueca) July 12, 2020
Aquí tenéis a miles de carajotes celebrando un posible ascenso del Cádiz.... Que más da si me muero o mato a los demás, lo importante es que mi equipo estará en Primera.. Lo dicho, carajotes pic.twitter.com/Mr0fvGVoM1
— Pedro Alemán (@pedroaleman_ser) July 12, 2020
