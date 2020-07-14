Rafael Hernando ha vuelto a generar polémica en redes, pero esta vez por sus faltas de ortografía. En el contexto de las elecciones vascas, el popular mostraba su rechazo a que Bildu se convirtiese en segunda fuerza política.
Lo hizo con un tuit que decía lo siguiente: "los herederos de los asesinos de Miguel Ángel Blanco se hallan convertido en la segunda fuerza".
Q los herederos de los asesinos de Miguel Ángel Blanco se hallan convertido en la segunda fuerza de Vascongadas con 22 escaños, es penoso y debería preocupar seriamente al gobierno y al propio PNV
El blanqueamiento de Bildu tiene consecuencias peores por la baja participación
— Rafael Hernando (@Rafa_Hernando) July 13, 2020
Automáticamente, las redes le explicaron que había confundido el verbo hallar con el verbo haber y que "se hallan convertido" se escribe con "y" en vez de con "ll".
Entre los tuiteros que explicaron a Hernando su error ha estado Arturo Pérez Reverte que ha citado las palabras de Hernando poniendo en duda que el político hubiese estudiado latín.
Sospecho que el senador no estudió latín. https://t.co/MLQut4aqVr
— Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) July 13, 2020
Cuando parecía que la cosa había quedado ahí, Hernando ha vuelto a la carga con una frase en latín que acabó por dejarle en aún más evidencia.
Pues Arturo, si soy de latín, pero "errare humanismo est"
— Rafael Hernando (@Rafa_Hernando) July 13, 2020
"Errare humanismo est", ha respondido Hernando para demostrar que sí sabía latín. El problema es que la frase está mal escrita y la buena es "Errare humanum est". A Reverte le ha faltado tiempo para recordárselo.
Hágase un favor urgente. Dele con un bate de béisbol a quien le lleve la cuenta de Twitter. Es un topo del enemigo y tiene muy mala leche.
— Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) July 13, 2020
