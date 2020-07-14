Diario Público
Twitter "Dele con un bate de béisbol a quien le lleve la cuenta de Twitter": Hernando mete la gamba con las faltas de ortografía

Rafael Hernando ha vuelto a generar polémica en redes, pero esta vez por sus faltas de ortografía. En el contexto de las elecciones vascas, el popular mostraba su rechazo a que Bildu se convirtiese en segunda fuerza política.

Lo hizo con un tuit que decía lo siguiente: "los herederos de los asesinos de Miguel Ángel Blanco se hallan convertido en la segunda fuerza".

Automáticamente, las redes le explicaron que había confundido el verbo hallar con el verbo haber y que "se hallan convertido" se escribe con "y" en vez de con "ll".

Entre los tuiteros que explicaron a Hernando su error ha estado Arturo Pérez Reverte que ha citado las palabras de Hernando poniendo en duda que el político hubiese estudiado latín.

Cuando parecía que la cosa había quedado ahí, Hernando ha vuelto a la carga con una frase en latín que acabó por dejarle en aún más evidencia.

"Errare humanismo est", ha respondido Hernando para demostrar que sí sabía latín. El problema es que la frase está mal escrita y la buena es "Errare humanum est". A Reverte le ha faltado tiempo para recordárselo.

