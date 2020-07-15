Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Tanto aplauso, tanto reconocimiento, tanto premio. ¿Y ahora qué?": el vídeo que intenta concienciar sobre el coronavirus

Por

El tuitero Tu no mandas ha hecho un vídeo para recordarnos los tres puntos que tenemos que cumplir para no contagiar ni contagiarnos de coronavirus: llevar la mascarilla, respetar la distancia social y lavarse las manos.

Con el vídeo ha intentado concienciar a sus seguidores de la importancia de frenar el virus y de la labor sanitaria.

"¿Has visto a los sanitarios cómo van? (...) Tanto aplauso, tanto reconocimiento, tanto premio ¿Y ahora qué?".

Al igual que Fernando Simón ha repetido tantas veces, el tuitero ha querido explicar que hay muchas formas de pasárselo bien sin poner en riesgo la salud de todos.

"Nadie te ha dicho que no puedas ver a tus amigos. Claro que sí, lo que no puedes hacer es meterte en un sitio con 200 personas".

El vídeo ha sido muy compartido y muchos tuiteros han aplaudido su reflexión.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo