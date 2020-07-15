El tuitero Tu no mandas ha hecho un vídeo para recordarnos los tres puntos que tenemos que cumplir para no contagiar ni contagiarnos de coronavirus: llevar la mascarilla, respetar la distancia social y lavarse las manos.

Con el vídeo ha intentado concienciar a sus seguidores de la importancia de frenar el virus y de la labor sanitaria.

"¿Has visto a los sanitarios cómo van? (...) Tanto aplauso, tanto reconocimiento, tanto premio ¿Y ahora qué?".

Al igual que Fernando Simón ha repetido tantas veces, el tuitero ha querido explicar que hay muchas formas de pasárselo bien sin poner en riesgo la salud de todos.

"Nadie te ha dicho que no puedas ver a tus amigos. Claro que sí, lo que no puedes hacer es meterte en un sitio con 200 personas".

El vídeo ha sido muy compartido y muchos tuiteros han aplaudido su reflexión.

Cuanta verdad tienen tus palabras, lo has explicado, tan sencillo, tan bonito, en apenas 2 min..pero igual te necesitamos ahí para que nos sigas dando animo para seguir adelante, tomandonos un café.. ????????♥️????????????????

Somos unos irresponsables y inconscientes pensamos que el gobierno nos quiere imponer algo y solo quiere salvar vidas no se puede jugar con esto y si algunos no les importa su vida que respeten a los demás porque no se juegan su vida solo ellos pero pueden matar a sus familiares

— Pilar (@Pilar59048086) July 14, 2020