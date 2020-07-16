Diario Público
Diario Público

Machismo "Aquí mi mujer y mi hijo son felices mientras mi cartera sufre": indignación por este cartel en un centro comercial

Por

La periodista Irene Junquera ha mostrado su repulsa a un cartel machista colgado en un centro comercial.

La periodista ha calificado de "lamentable" la publicidad colocada en el centro comercial de Príncipe Pío.

En el cartel se puede leer: "Aquí mi mujer y mi hijo son felices mientras mi cartera sufre. En cualquier caso, siempre es un placer venir".

La publicidad no ha sentado nada bien los tuiteros que han cargado contra el cartel.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo