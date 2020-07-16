La periodista Irene Junquera ha mostrado su repulsa a un cartel machista colgado en un centro comercial.
La periodista ha calificado de "lamentable" la publicidad colocada en el centro comercial de Príncipe Pío.
En el cartel se puede leer: "Aquí mi mujer y mi hijo son felices mientras mi cartera sufre. En cualquier caso, siempre es un placer venir".
Esto es LAMENTABLE ???? pic.twitter.com/FnTiX7KUbO
— Irene Junquera (@irenejunquera) July 15, 2020
La publicidad no ha sentado nada bien los tuiteros que han cargado contra el cartel.
Es vomitivo
Parece aquel anuncio sesentero y rancio de cierta bebida q solo podía ser "cosa de hombres"
No seré yo quien vaya a ese centro conercial
— Rakelatorr (@rakeleitor) July 15, 2020
Pues sí, yo que me dedico a la publicidad parece que se han retrotraido con esta comunicación a la época franquista.
— Jesús Rubio Sierra (@JRubioSierra) July 15, 2020
se ha lucido el publicista.... parece un eslogan de la tele de los 60 en blanco y negro.
— eltoquedegracia (@eltocdegracia82) July 15, 2020
No me lo puedo creer ‼️
— Sara Gil Fernández (@SaraGL84) July 16, 2020
Que nivel????
— Ferro I Callao (@i_callao) July 15, 2020
