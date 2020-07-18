Diario Público
La otra memorable (y aguda) conexión de Ballesteros, el reportero díscolo de TVE que ironizó con el calor en Toledo

Su nombre ha empezado a sonar tras su reciente y descreído parte del tiempo. Un directo la semana pasada convirtió en viral a Juan Ballesteros, reportero de TVE en Castilla-La Mancha. La activación de la alerta naranja por altas temperaturas en la región fue de lo más comentado del día en las redes sociales y todo por la fina ironía que tuvo a bien implementar el periodista. Una agudeza que, por cierto, fue respondida desde los estudios centrales por Albert Barniol, meteorólogo del ente público.

Pues bien, el reportero díscolo ya hizo de las suyas durante un Viña Rock, en concreto durante una conexión en 2018, cuando, entre chascarrillo y chascarrillo, cronicó el inicio del festival.

Puro estilo ballesteriano que contextualiza su reciente parte del tiempo...

