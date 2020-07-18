Nuevos brotes de covid-19 amenazan con reinstaurar en España el estado de alarma. Mientras, países como EEUU o Brasil aún no conocen el techo de sus contagios, que incrementan sin parar.

Por eso, un joven ecuatoriano quiso compartir sus síntomas y complicaciones derivadas de haber sido contagiado. Ecuador fue uno de los primeros países del mundo que más sufrió la pandemia.

"28 años, no fumo, no bebo alcohol frecuentemente, hacia natacion 5/7 días a la semana y en general toda mi vida. Post Covid estoy con Hipertensión, taquicardico, dolor torácico y disnea de moderados esfuerzos. Solo puedo decir, no se confíen solo por la edad. Sigan cuidándose", escribía Fernando.

Solo puedo decir, no se confíen solo por la edad. Sigan cuidándose — Fernando Mármol (@FernanMarmol) July 17, 2020

El tuit se ha hecho viral y ha ayudado para que muchos usuarios comenten sus síntomas y complicaciones. Hay que recordar que, aunque se haya pasado el virus, esto no produce la inmunidad.

El Instituto de Salud Carlos III publicó un informe sobre un estudio de seroprevalencia en España que revelaba que apenas un 14% pierde sus anticuerpos frente al coronavirus pocas semanas después. En total, un 5% de la población tiene anticuerpos.