"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho": la broma viral sobre la duración de la emergencia sanitaria que conquista Twitter

"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho", la frase que posiblemente más se haya repetido durante la emergencia sanitaria. Los usuarios de Twitter se han apoderado de ella para darle un poco de humor la pandemia, que amenaza con nuevos confinamientos.
"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho"
La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/RDEYd5e3R4
— Deivid (@xDei__) July 19, 2020
Los twitteros utilizan el mismo patrón para la broma: mezclar la frase con una serie que ha durado mucho como Cuéntame cómo pasó o algún personaje famoso como la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido.
Yo: Espero que la pandemia no dure mucho
La pandemia : pic.twitter.com/Xox9eHMwAX
— Herrerita (@Herrerita16) July 17, 2020
"No creo que esta pandemia dure mucho".
La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/po68rS2kiL
— Mikanof el Noble (@SolanaAlberto) July 17, 2020
"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho"
La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/gC5NGZ631Q
— Polo de limón (@__Blackinanna__) July 17, 2020
"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho"
La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/FBejuBwQdW
— Adrián Fariñas (@AdrianFarinhas) July 18, 2020
"No creemos que la pandemia dure mucho"
La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/qYh8ucVdH7
— Señor Almendralejo???? (@SrAlmendralejo) July 17, 2020
"Espero que la pandemia no dure mucho"
La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/rt3fXNKBAN
— Lee (이) (@lidiagonzl) July 19, 2020
- Espero que la pandemia no dure mucho
-La pandemia: pic.twitter.com/Va46PI5bJ1
— ⚡️Oscar⚡️ (@OscarGilromero5) July 19, 2020
