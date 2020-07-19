Diario Público
"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho": la broma viral sobre la duración de la emergencia sanitaria que conquista Twitter

"No creo que la pandemia dure mucho", la frase que posiblemente más se haya repetido durante la emergencia sanitaria. Los usuarios de Twitter se han apoderado de ella para darle un poco de humor la pandemia, que amenaza con nuevos confinamientos.

Los twitteros utilizan el mismo patrón para la broma: mezclar la frase con una serie que ha durado mucho como Cuéntame cómo pasó o algún personaje famoso como la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido.

