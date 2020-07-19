Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Fernando Simón, fotografiado haciendo surf, es protagonista de un nuevo linchamiento: "La caspa contra Simón"

Por

Fernando Simón, director desde 2012 del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad y portavoz durante la crisis del coronavirus en España, fue fotografiado este fin de semana mientras hacía surf en una playa de la costa de Portugal.

El diario ABC se hizo eco de la noticia, lo que generó un debate inesperado en torno al ocio del epidemiólogo. El resto de prensa conservadora no ha tardado en proporcionar eco a esta información.

Mientras que la derecha atacaba a Simón, muchos tuiteros y analistas quisieron frenar el inesperado linchamiento hacia éste, ya que no entendían el motivo de que esto sea noticia. Simón no incumplió ninguna restricción de movilidad ni norma sanitaria. ¿Por qué se le ataca tan intensamente?

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo