La impactante campaña de Canarias para concienciar sobre los rebrotes de coronavirus

"Una simple reunión familiar puede traerte de regalo 40 días en coma o incluso la muerte". El Gobierno de Canarias ha lanzado una campaña para concienciar sobre los rebrotes de coronavirus. El vídeo, bajo el título El último regalo, pone el foco en las reuniones y fiestas familiares, pues a fecha de hoy, jueves 23 de julio, son 15 brotes con más de 350 casos los relacionados con estas celebraciones.
El spot publicitario, al más puro estilo de las campañas de la DGT, comienza con un cumpleaños familiar. Besos y abrazos, personas sin mascarillas en un espacio cerrado y sin respetar la distancia de seguridad aparecen en las imágenes. Al final, después de que el abuelo de la familia abra los regalos, el vídeo da un giro de 180 grados. "Disfruta de los tuyos respetando las medidas de seguridad contra el covid-19. Siempre", concluye la campaña, cuyo vídeo acaba con el abuelo en una cama del hospital conectado a un respirador.
