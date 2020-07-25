Diario Público
Twitter El zasca a García Egea por evitar de forma evidente una pregunta sobre corrupción en el PP

Por

El pasado jueves, las redes sociales no dieron crédito ante la última intervención de Teodoro García Egea en una rueda de prensa.

El secretario general del Partido Popular fue preguntado sobre un caso de presunta corrupción investigada por la Guardia Civil en torno a un senador del PP, David Erguido.

Egea salió por la tangente y habló de Pablo Iglesias. Le sirvió para salvar los muebles ante los periodistas, no así para evitar las críticas en Twitter.

