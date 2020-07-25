El pasado jueves, las redes sociales no dieron crédito ante la última intervención de Teodoro García Egea en una rueda de prensa.
El secretario general del Partido Popular fue preguntado sobre un caso de presunta corrupción investigada por la Guardia Civil en torno a un senador del PP, David Erguido.
Sede del PP. Rueda de prensa del secretario general del PP. Pregunta sobre la investigación de la Guardia Civil sobre el senador del PP David Erguido. Respuesta: "Nos preocupa mucho este tema de Pablo Iglesias" pic.twitter.com/Zu2WywWN77
— Natalia Junquera (@nataliajunquera) July 23, 2020
Egea salió por la tangente y habló de Pablo Iglesias. Le sirvió para salvar los muebles ante los periodistas, no así para evitar las críticas en Twitter.
La fina frontera que separa el parecer imbécil y serlo se sobrepasa cuando muestras en público y sin vergüenza tu estulticia y tu falta de respeto hacia los demás. Niños y niñas de España, si os preguntan por Platón y respondéis por el siempre interesante Aristóteles, #nocuela. https://t.co/J9H22BeJjj
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) July 25, 2020
No tienen vergüenza
— María Márquez guira (@mariamarquezgui) July 25, 2020
Pues solo le digo que menudo jaleo montarían los medios si en en vez del murciano hubiera sido Pablo Iglesias el que le hubiera respondido a usted de esa manera .
— Antonio ❤️???????? ???? (@ANTONIOTonisejo) July 25, 2020
