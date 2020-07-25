Diario Público
Twitter "Fascistas disfrazados de 'defensores de la cultura' llamando "cerda" a Yolanda Díaz": críticas en las redes por los insultos de protaurinos a la ministra

Por

La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, ha sido insultada en su visita a la ciudad de Toledo, donde la esperaban cerca de veinte protaurinos al grito de "ministra dimisión".

Además de ese cántico, el grupo de manifestantes tildó de "puta" y "guarra" a la ministra de Trabajo, algo que ha generado un intenso debate y una crítica feroz en las redes sociales.

Tras los acontecimientos, muchos políticos y tuiteros quisieron mostrar su apoyo a Díaz.

