"La finesa cañón que puso firme a Sánchez": críticas a 'El Mundo' por un titular machista sobre la primera ministra de Finlandia

El despropósito del machismo convertido en titular. Para La Otra Crónica de El Mundo, Pedro Sánchez lo más destacado de las negociaciones europeas de la última semana ha sido el aspecto físico de la primera ministra de Finlandia. Ni siquiera tiene nombre, para el medio de Unidad Editorial, Sanna Marín, que es como se llama la dirigente nórdica, es "La finesa cañón que puso firme a Sánchez".

El titular no ha pasado desapercibido en las redes sociales y son muchos los que, una vez más, han salido al quite para denunciar esa manía tan patriarcal como indecente de valorar a las mujeres por su aspecto físico.

"El titular lo podía haber escrito un pajillero de 15 años. Pero no, lo ha escrito un tío machista que tiene 30 años más", comentaba una tuitera, a la que se le sumaron otros comentarios.

Hace pocas semanas, el mismo medio utilizó titulares similares para referirse al primer ministro Holandés, al que calificaron como "guapo solterón", y a Pedro Sánchez, el político "más sexy del mundo".

