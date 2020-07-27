Las portadas de la prensa británica tras la imposición de cuarentena a los turistas que viajen a España: "Como siempre Reino Unido a la carga"

Las portadas de la prensa británica de este lunes han destacado las consecuencias de la imposición de una cuarentena a los viajeros que regresen de España y la cancelación de todos los viajes de la turoperadora TUI de todos sus paquetes desde el Reino Unido a la península.
A los titulares de los rotativos no les faltaron los juegos de palabras en alusión a España. En concreto, el diario Metro utilizó la frase the pain in Spain, que se podría traducir como el sufrimiento en España. Al texto le acompaña una foto de turistas haciendo cola en su llegada al aeropuerto de Palma de Mallorca.
La noticia explica que algunos turistas reniegan de la medida y denuncian que si hubiesen sabido de que tendrían que confinarse en su regreso su país, no habrían viajado. También la portada del periódico Daily Record se refiere a este acontecimiento.
Como siempre Reino Unido ???????? a la carga pic.twitter.com/bbDJgDEiF9
— ????️????Rubén López ???????? (@rubenlodi) July 27, 2020
Algunos tuiteros han hecho mención a estas portadas, en parte, para criticarlas.
Y que esperabas de la prensa que vendió el brexit y el odio al inmigrante?
— Je Suis Puli. ???????? (@JeSuisPuli71) July 27, 2020
"The Pain in Spain" es un poco rima de Mecano. O de Andrés Calamaro. https://t.co/7ree3WgqWh
— Eva M. India????۞???? (@Eva_M_India) July 27, 2020
Son diarios sensacionalistas, ninguna sorpresa.
— Max, joven gay ???????????????? (@MaxJovenGay) July 27, 2020
I aquí ens queixam dels titulars amb jocs de paraules, però és que al Regne Unit... https://t.co/fHlvrOig5f
— Aitor (@afvallespir) July 27, 2020
