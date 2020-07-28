La playa de Chipiona, convertida en un ejemplo internacional de distancia social

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores del Reino Unido ha actualizado sus recomendaciones de viaje y desaconseja ahora visitar las Islas Canarias y Baleares además de la España peninsular por el riesgo de contagio por la covid-19.

Mientras el Gobierno británico y el español siguen intentando crear posibles corredores aéreos que eximan a los viajeros procedentes de algunas comunidades de cumplir una cuarentena a su llegada al Reino Unido, la cadena de televisión británica SkyNews ha publicado unas imágenes aéreas donde se observa como guardan la distancia de seguridad en la playa de Chipiona.

An aerial view of a beach in Chipiona, a coastal town in Spain, shows social distancing in place with visitors spaced apart.

La panorámica en la que se ve las hamacas de los bañistas perfectamente alineadas y separadas, como aconsejan las autoridades, ha hecho que la playa andaluza se vuelva un ejemplo a seguir y que varios usuarios de Twitter estén pidiendo que Reino Unido cambie de opinión.

El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno ha dicho que las imágenes prueban que Andalucía es un destino seguro y le pide a Johnson que "piense en ello y reconsidere su decisión".

#Andalucia is a safe destination and an example of responsibility. These impressive aerial pictures taken by @SkyNews are proof of it. We ask the United Kingdom Government and its PM @BorisJohnson to think over and reconsider their decision.pic.twitter.com/VpnnaT1mmn

— Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) July 27, 2020