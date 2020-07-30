Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Los memes más tronchantes del rancio fotomontaje que ha tuiteado Macarena Olona

Por

Ya sabemos, porque ya les vamos conociendo, que los ultraderechistas de Vox son muy de mensajes crípticos y un tanto rancios en ocasiones: muchas banderas, figuritas religiosas y taurinas, e incluso botes de pimentón.

Relacionada: Sánchez, destrozando a Abascal en ochenta segundos con la moción de censura (con bonus track)

Esta semana, con su nueva ocurrencia de la moción de censura (que ni el PP va a apoyar), han vuelto a ello. La diputada de Vox Macarena Olona publicó este miércoles un tuit con las palabras "MOCIÓN DE CENSURA" (en mayúsculas, que en internet se considera el equivalente a gritar) y una especie de fotomontaje de lo más... extraño.

Una especie de puesta de sol, con las siglas de Vox y la silueta de un toro en el medio. En fin, mejor que lo vean:

Tras ver semejante cosa los tuiteros han hecho lo único que podían hacer: memes.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo