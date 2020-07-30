Ya sabemos, porque ya les vamos conociendo, que los ultraderechistas de Vox son muy de mensajes crípticos y un tanto rancios en ocasiones: muchas banderas, figuritas religiosas y taurinas, e incluso botes de pimentón.
Esta semana, con su nueva ocurrencia de la moción de censura (que ni el PP va a apoyar), han vuelto a ello. La diputada de Vox Macarena Olona publicó este miércoles un tuit con las palabras "MOCIÓN DE CENSURA" (en mayúsculas, que en internet se considera el equivalente a gritar) y una especie de fotomontaje de lo más... extraño.
Una especie de puesta de sol, con las siglas de Vox y la silueta de un toro en el medio. En fin, mejor que lo vean:
MOCIÓN DE CENSURA pic.twitter.com/dpNFUw1P1P
— Macarena Olona (@Macarena_Olona) July 29, 2020
Tras ver semejante cosa los tuiteros han hecho lo único que podían hacer: memes.
????ese trono es su gran afición, PREPARAOS!!???? pic.twitter.com/qkHVe2utyW
— Bat-uitero ???????? #TodosConAitor (@Bat_uitero) July 30, 2020
???????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????#Mociondecensura pic.twitter.com/Sa23iZL0Li
— JUSTMΛDRID ???? (@_Just_Madrid_) July 29, 2020
— Álex K ???? ???????? (@Kililongo) July 29, 2020
— Nacho Tergal ???? (@HMonstertsch) July 29, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) July 29, 2020
— coko (@coco_an_li) July 29, 2020
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) July 30, 2020
— SpainFlix (@toquiski) July 29, 2020
— Nacho Tergal ???? (@HMonstertsch) July 29, 2020
Exactamente es esto Vox. Un toro de mentira en el ocaso de una época. https://t.co/QfY43YEFQm
— Javier Pérez Andújar (@sanadrianfever) July 29, 2020
Creo que he resuelto el puzzle pic.twitter.com/7AIo88nqSo
— Fuckowski (@fuckowski) July 29, 2020
https://t.co/VgMrTYEenz pic.twitter.com/Eno6CXirC2
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) July 29, 2020
— ????☠️ black duck ????☠️ (@estudio_pirata) July 29, 2020
MOCIÓN DE CENSURA pic.twitter.com/HIZNhjP2Fl
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) July 29, 2020
— El Padre de Brian (@ElPadreDeBrian) July 29, 2020
