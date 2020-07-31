Nuevo rapapolvo del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, a la derecha. Y van ya ni se sabe. Ya le hemos visto repartir respuestas demoledoras y siempre educadas, por ejemplo, a la diputada del PP Cuca Gamarra, o al diputado del mismo partido, Juan Antonio Callejas, al que dejó con la cara desencajada.
Ahora ha sido la portavoz del partido ultraderechista Vox, Rocío de Meer. En su turno, De Meer, volvió a poner el foco en la inmigración ("chinos") al hablar de contagios por la covid-19. La respuesta de Illa no dejó ninguna duda en el aire:
Salvador Illa pone en su sitio a Vox: "Simplemente recordarle que los primeros casos que tuvimos en España, ninguno era de un ciudadano chino, eran de ciudadanos europeos que venían a nuestro país" pic.twitter.com/2HcmO8mxBz
— Público (@publico_es) July 30, 2020
Una vez más su respuesta ha sido muy aplaudida en las redes:
La facilidad que tiene Salvador Illa para destrozar a la derecha sin renunciar en ningún momento al decoro parlamentario. pic.twitter.com/6jnADbYz2t
— Jules (@CensoredJules) July 30, 2020
Sin levantar la voz, Illa es capaz de sacar los colores a Vox pic.twitter.com/hONt8VOpuv
— Guillermo Rodríguez (@guirodi) July 30, 2020
Este señor tiene q perder el tiempo por explicarle cosas de perogrullo a la gentuza del partido de los trileros. Y todos los días un zasca y siguen, siguen. Q cansinos.
— Paco Jota (@Jato_Paco) July 30, 2020
Salvador Illa es de los pocos ejemplos junto a Yolanda Diaz de que hacer política y defender tus ideas no está reñido con la educación y que al final hay que buscar el bien común y no sólo de los tuyos, aunque eso suponga renunciar a cosas que tenías en la hoja de ruta.
— Javi Parrado (@javi_parrado) July 30, 2020
Un abrazo a los que le criticaban su formación en Filosofía, que deben sentirse solos y avergonzados.
— Javi GueBen (@JavGuBn) July 30, 2020
Ésto sí qué es educación ,me encanta éste hombre ???????????????????????????????????????? él y Fernando Simón de lo mejorcito qué hay
— Neli ♥️???????? (@Gisla522) July 30, 2020
A Salvador Illa no le hacen falta aspavientos para leerle la cartilla a VOX y ponerlos en su sitio.
"La pandemia no se combate con ideología sino con criterios médicos y de sanidad pública"
"Tenemos que solucionarla para todos, también para inmigrantes"pic.twitter.com/F8dOyx7vXe
— Josué Coello (@josue_coello) July 30, 2020
