Covid-19 La elegante lección del ministro Illa a Vox sobre coronavirus, respeto, ideología e inmigración

Nuevo rapapolvo del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, a la derecha. Y van ya ni se sabe. Ya le hemos visto repartir respuestas demoledoras y siempre educadas, por ejemplo, a la diputada del PP Cuca Gamarra, o al diputado del mismo partido, Juan Antonio Callejas, al que dejó con la cara desencajada.

Ahora ha sido la portavoz del partido ultraderechista Vox, Rocío de Meer. En su turno, De Meer, volvió a poner el foco en la inmigración ("chinos") al hablar de contagios por la covid-19. La respuesta de Illa no dejó ninguna duda en el aire:

Una vez más su respuesta ha sido muy aplaudida en las redes:

