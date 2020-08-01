Diario Público
Twitter "Desolador": dos chicos salen por EEUU a hablar del coronavirus y las reflexiones de la gente son para preocuparse

Y mientras tanto, Trump preocupado por TikTok. Un vídeo publicado en redes sociales, desolador por su contenido, se ha vuelto viral en cuestión de horas.

En las imágenes se observa cómo dos chicos salen a las calles de California para regalar mascarillas que prevengan contagios de coronavirus. Mientras hacen la labor, graban el recorrido y las conversaciones que se producen.

Desde las torres 5G hasta el "todo es mentira". Las conversaciones son para preocuparse, ya que además EEUU es el país con más contagios y muertos por la pandemia originada en Wuhan.

Las respuestas al vídeo muestran esa preocupación que muchos tienen en torno a la conciencia sobre el coronavirus, una enfermedad que ya se ha cobrado casi 700.000 muertos.

