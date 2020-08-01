Diario Público
En una entrevista antigua publicada en TVE, el ahora rey emérito Juan Carlos I era entrevistado por una periodista anglosajona y se le interpelaba sobre el pago de impuestos y los privilegios de ser rey. La respuesta es sorprendente, a la vista de los acontecimientos vividos en los últimos años.

A la pregunta de si paga impuestos, Juan Carlos I responde: "¡Y cómo!", no sin terminar entre risas con la entrevistadora. Investigado por presuntas comisiones en el AVE a La Meca y apuntado por haber regalado, según varios medios europeos, al menos 60 millones de euros a su examante Corinna, este tipo de frases han sentado mal en redes sociales.

"No me dirá que, como cada español, usted intenta no pagar impuestos", repregunta con algo de inquina la periodista. "No diría eso, pero probablemente...", y el monarca vuelve a romperse de la risa.

Aquí están las imágenes, rescatadas por el tuitero David Torrents.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, las imágenes no han sentado bien en redes sociales.

