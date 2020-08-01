En una entrevista antigua publicada en TVE, el ahora rey emérito Juan Carlos I era entrevistado por una periodista anglosajona y se le interpelaba sobre el pago de impuestos y los privilegios de ser rey. La respuesta es sorprendente, a la vista de los acontecimientos vividos en los últimos años.

A la pregunta de si paga impuestos, Juan Carlos I responde: "¡Y cómo!", no sin terminar entre risas con la entrevistadora. Investigado por presuntas comisiones en el AVE a La Meca y apuntado por haber regalado, según varios medios europeos, al menos 60 millones de euros a su examante Corinna, este tipo de frases han sentado mal en redes sociales.

"No me dirá que, como cada español, usted intenta no pagar impuestos", repregunta con algo de inquina la periodista. "No diría eso, pero probablemente...", y el monarca vuelve a romperse de la risa.

Aquí están las imágenes, rescatadas por el tuitero David Torrents.

Allà per el 92 el Bribón Borbón ja és cumpixava damunt vosaltres quan l'hi demanaven si evadia impostos. ????‍♀️- No me dira que usted no intenta no pagar impuestos. ????- No puedo decirlo...pero...quizas...probablemente ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bVQwfXCdim — Balti Picornell (@BaltiPicornell) July 30, 2020

Como no podía ser de otra manera, las imágenes no han sentado bien en redes sociales.

El Emérito riéndose de TODOS hace unos años...pic.twitter.com/Dtxf2W3fhU — David Torrents (@torrents_d) July 30, 2020

