Los tejemanejes del rey emérito La frase atribuida a Valle-Inclán que se ha hecho viral tras el anuncio del Juan Carlos I

"Los españoles han echado al último Borbón no por rey, sino por ladrón". Es la frase sobre el exilio del rey Alfonso XIII atribuida al escritor Ramón María del Valle-Inclán, el autor de obras como Luces de Bohemia, Tirano Banderas o Divinas Palabras.

Alfonso XIII abandonó el país tras el resultado de las municipales de 1931. Su nieto, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, lo hace ahora tras semanas saliendo a la luz detalles de su fortuna opaca, anunciándoselo por carta a su hijo, el rey Felipe VI,

La frase en cuestión se ha hecho ahora viral y decenas de tuiteros la están recordando por motivos evidentes:

