"Los españoles han echado al último Borbón no por rey, sino por ladrón". Es la frase sobre el exilio del rey Alfonso XIII atribuida al escritor Ramón María del Valle-Inclán, el autor de obras como Luces de Bohemia, Tirano Banderas o Divinas Palabras.
Alfonso XIII abandonó el país tras el resultado de las municipales de 1931. Su nieto, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, lo hace ahora tras semanas saliendo a la luz detalles de su fortuna opaca, anunciándoselo por carta a su hijo, el rey Felipe VI,
La frase en cuestión se ha hecho ahora viral y decenas de tuiteros la están recordando por motivos evidentes:
"???????????? ????????????????ñ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ú???????????????????? ????????????????ó???? ???????? ???????????? ????????????, ???????????????? ???????????? ????????????????ó????"
Valle-Inclán sobre Alfonso XIII. La historia se repite con Juan Carlos I.
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) August 3, 2020
- 1931: "Los españoles han echado al último Borbón no por Rey, sino por ladrón" (Valle-Inclán de Alfonso XIII)
- 2020: "Hijo. Te comunico mi meditada decisión de trasladarme fuera de España" Rey Juan Carlos.
Borbón tras Borbón, dejando tirado, al pueblo español. pic.twitter.com/giWQsYb684
— Gonzalo Matías (@matiasdelara) August 3, 2020
Valle-Inclán sobre Alfonso XIII pic.twitter.com/FXBBfXa1QY
— Eco Republicano (@ecorepublicano) August 3, 2020
Lo que dijo Valle Inclán hace 90 años sobre el abuelo del emérito huido fue toda una premonición... pic.twitter.com/jG0vXIfY5W
— José A. Bustamante (@jabustamante1) August 4, 2020
«Alfonso XIII se largó de España en 1931 por ladrón».
—Valle-Inclán
Año 2020: «Hijo, te comunico mi meditada decisión de salir de Espala y trasladarme a la República Dominicana».
—Juan Carlos I (El Fugitivo)
Parece que es tradición de todos los Borbón salir por patas. pic.twitter.com/cgst1hm3a5
— Jesús Gallent (@JesusGallent) August 3, 2020
Visto lo visto, Valle-Inclán era un visionario.
— Juan (@juan_schzcano) August 4, 2020
"Los españoles han echado al último Borbón, no por Rey, sino por ladrón"
Valle-Inclán sobre Alfonso XIII. La historia se repite con Juan Carlos I, "El Campechano"
— Sergio Cano ????☠️ (@sercanesp) August 3, 2020
Valle-Inclán sempre present pic.twitter.com/6LuNfGL48d
— ????Óscar||*||Sebastià???? (@oscar_sebastia) August 3, 2020
Ya lo decía Valle-Inclán de su Rey... La historia es cíclica. pic.twitter.com/RbPaC5MjMs
— Daute Campos ⵣ???? (@dautecampos) August 3, 2020
"Los españoles han echado al último Borbón no por Rey, sino por ladrón"
????Valle-Inclán de Alfonso XIII pic.twitter.com/YOahtXKcJn
— Unamuno 2.0 (@UnamunoAgain) December 13, 2018
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>