Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El tuit viral de Jordi Évole sobre la huida del emérito: "Anda que si el exrey se larga a una República..."

Por

La huida del rey emérito sacudió la actualidad este lunes y las dudas quedaron en el lugar al que se dirigiría el exmonarca tras su salida del país. Las hipótesis sobre el paradero de Juan Carlos I son, principalmente, dos. Todo apunta a que estaría en Portugal o en la República Dominicana.

El periodista y presentador de televisión Jordi Évole ha comentado en Twitter ha jugado con esta probabilidad y ha tirado de ironía para hacer un chascarrillo con el asunto. "Anda que si el ex Rey se larga a una República...", ha comentado.

El mensaje, que acumula más de 9.000 retuits y 46.000 me gusta, no ha sido la única reacción en las redes a la salida del emérito del país. Una frase atribuida a Valle-Inclán que se ha hecho viral tras el anuncio del Juan Carlos I entre otros muchos memes.

Además, algunos tuiteros han aprovechado el mensaje de Évole para cuestionar el destino del exmonarca.

 

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo