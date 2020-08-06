Diario Público
El partido animalista Pacma ha denunciado a través de sus redes sociales un nuevo caso de maltrato animal. Los hechos han ocurrido en una playa de Roquetas de Mar, en Almería, cuando un hombre ha matado a un pez luna sacándolo del agua y aplastándolo con sus manos.

La Guardia Civil ya ha incoado un procedimiento administrativo sancionador por desobediencia al individuo que protagoniza el vídeo del que se ha hecho eco el partido político. Los agentes que se personaron en lugar alertados por el 112, procedieron a su identificación y levantaron acta de infracción ya que el hombre hizo caso omiso a las indicaciones que se le dieron para que "dejara en paz al animal", según ha informado Europa Press.

Por su parte, Equinac, la entidad autorizada para atender varamientos de animales marinos en Almería, ha anunciado que emprenderá acciones legales por los hechos acontecidos. Además, muchas personas han censurado estos hechos en las redes sociales.

