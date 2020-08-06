El partido animalista Pacma ha denunciado a través de sus redes sociales un nuevo caso de maltrato animal. Los hechos han ocurrido en una playa de Roquetas de Mar, en Almería, cuando un hombre ha matado a un pez luna sacándolo del agua y aplastándolo con sus manos.
La Guardia Civil ya ha incoado un procedimiento administrativo sancionador por desobediencia al individuo que protagoniza el vídeo del que se ha hecho eco el partido político. Los agentes que se personaron en lugar alertados por el 112, procedieron a su identificación y levantaron acta de infracción ya que el hombre hizo caso omiso a las indicaciones que se le dieron para que "dejara en paz al animal", según ha informado Europa Press.
???? ¡VERGONZOSO!
???? Un hombre mata a un pez luna en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) sacándolo del agua y sentándose sobre él ????
‼️ Ya se ha abierto una investigación y esperamos que esta terrible acción se castigue como es debido.
???? @joseantfuentes pic.twitter.com/Z5atSzTf0X
— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) August 6, 2020
Por su parte, Equinac, la entidad autorizada para atender varamientos de animales marinos en Almería, ha anunciado que emprenderá acciones legales por los hechos acontecidos. Además, muchas personas han censurado estos hechos en las redes sociales.
????????Un pez luna aplastado por un bañista en #RoquetasDeMar @Equinac_org ya había desmentido que fuera un tiburón y había pedido que dejaran al animal nadar tranquilo por las playas tras numerosos avisos al #112Andalucia pic.twitter.com/9qdm6HGAea
— José Antonio Fuentes (@joseantfuentes) August 5, 2020
Nunca voy a entender como las personas que se encuentran ahí y ven semejante acto, no hacen absolutamente nada! Tienes que un psicópata y tener poco respeto hacia la vida para actuar así.
— Tacho Segarra ???? (@Tacho_Tennis) August 6, 2020
Nunca entenderé el maltrato hacia los animales
— KarinaCalmetOficial (@karinaCalmet) August 6, 2020
