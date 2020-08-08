Diario Público
Emiratos Árabes Los tuiteros analizan el destino de Juan Carlos I: "Muy poético que sea uno de los países del Golfo"

LEmiratos Árabes, en concreto Abu Dabi: ese parece que es el destino del rey emérito Juan Carlos I, huido de España esta semana. El diario digital de Mediaset, NIUS ha publicado la que parece ser la primera imagen del monarca descendiendo de las escaleras del avión que le habrían llevado a ese destino, acorralado por las informaciones de sus negocios ocultos.

En las últimas horas se había especulado con la posibilidad de que el padre de Felipe VI estuviera en Portugal o en la República Dominicana, pero hasta el momento no ha habido ninguna confirmación oficial. Aunque la Casa Real sigue sin pronunciarse, parece que Abu Dabi podría ser su destino.

Tras conocer la noticia, los tuiteros se han apresurado a analizarla con su mejor ironía:

