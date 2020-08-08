"Se están haciendo verdaderas barbaridades antidemocráticas para salvar la monarquía", la entrevista que Julio Anguita podría haber dado hoy

Lo trascendente de las palabras de Julio Anguita es que siempre tienen vigencia, da igual el momento o el contexto en el que se digan.
Cuando se cumplen apenas dos meses del fallecimiento del 'Califa Rojo', Twitter ha querido recordar una de las últimas entrevistas que concedió Anguita a La Sexta Noche y en la que se mostró muy crítico con la inviolabilidad del Rey: "Es un artículo nefasto y una contradicción de la Constitución", explicó. También cargó contra el nombramiento de Juan Carlos I como "rey emérito" tras su abdicación en junio de 2014: "Es algo que se han sacado de la manga en el pacto de la abdicación".
Julio Anguita sobre Juan Carlos I. Da igual cuando escuches esto. Nunca fue tan actual. pic.twitter.com/TljvVILuQj
— Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) August 7, 2020
El exalcalde de Córdoba sostenía que para evitar el derrumbe de la institución a causa de los escándalos financieros y personales del monarca, en España se había puesto en marcha una importante maquinaria de ingeniería política: "Se están haciendo verdaderas barbaridades antidemocráticas para salvar la monarquía", pensaba Anguita. "Le han buscado una salida para que 'el pícaro' no cante".
Seis años después 'el pícaro' ha decidido que era mejor huir que cantar con el beneplácito de toda la maquinaria.
