Vetusta Morla denuncia la injusticia de ver plazas de toros llenas mientras se cancelan conciertos: "Deberíamos subir un toro al escenario"

El sector cultural está decidido, una vez más, a prestar batalla a base de ingenio. Mientras se suceden imágenes de plazas de toros atestadas de asistentes que no respetan las medidas básicas de seguridad frente al coronavirus, los conciertos, los cines y otros eventos al aire libre continúan teniendo que responder de forma estricta a todas y cada una de ellas.

Esta incongruencia ha despertado la ironía del grupo indie Vetusta Morla quien, a través de su guitarrista, Guille Galván, a propuesto como solución subir un toro al escenario. "Lo mismo así nos dejan tener un pabellón lleno, ¿no?", reflexiona Galván.

No sabemos si la Junta de Andalucía, que todavía no se ha pronunciado acerca de los festejos taurinos, permitiría un concierto del grupo en estas circunstancias pero a los usuarios de Twitter les ha encantado la idea.

La activista por los derechos de los animales, Sara Sálamo lo tiene claro. No se puede criticar la asistencia a la manifestación del 8M mientras se acude a un recinto taurino, saltándose la distancia de seguridad, para disfrutar de la tortura de un ser vivo.

Tengo un chiste sobre saltarse la distancia de seguridad en plena pandemia, mientras disfruto viendo cómo torturan otros seres y luego critico la manifestación del 8M.

Ah, no, perdón... No era un chiste, que me he liado.

— Sara Sálamo (@SaraSalamo) August 7, 2020