Taburete, el grupo liderado por Willy Bárcenas está en boca de todo el mundo tras el polémico concierto que ofrecieron el pasado viernes en Marbella. Las redes están inundadas de vídeos que muestran la falta de medidas de seguridad por el coronavirus: ni mascarillas, ni distancia de seguridad.
El cantante, no sólo se mostró impasible ante la falta de medidas de protección, sino que además animó a no cumplirlas. "Ni una puta mascarilla" llegó a gritar desde el escenario el hijo del extesorero del PP. Tras recibir numerosas críticas por dicho comentario, el líder del grupo ha pedido disculpas mediante un vídeo explicativo.
Estas actitudes han sido muy criticadas en las redes sociales, una de las que se han sumado a valorar lo que ocurrió es la periodista Mamen Mendizábal.
La periodista tras ver los polémicos vídeos. escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: "Los Bárcenas son unos patriotas. El hijo negacionista de las mascarillas, el padre de pagar impuestos. Uno ya está en la cárcel".
A las horas de publicarlo, tras recibir cientos de respuestas, ha decidido borrarlo y escribir uno nuevo indicando: " Los Bárcenas son unos patriotas. Punto.".
Los Bárcenas son unos patriotas. Punto.
— Mamen Mendizabal (@mmendizabal1) August 9, 2020
