José Sacristán, indignado con la huida de Juan Carlos I: "No puede ser más triste, más penoso y más cutre el final de esta película"

El actor José Sacristán se ha mostrado furioso tras ver la imagen del rey emérito aterrizando esta semana en Abu Dabi. Haciendo un símil cinéfilo, Sacristán ha manifestado su repulsa a la huida de Juan Carlos I: "El desenlace de aquella película que empezamos a rodar en la Transición no puede ser más vulgar y lamentable. Siento una ira profunda por este final tan estúpido y pena por lo que está pasando", ha manifestado el actor.

En la entrevista para La Sexta Noche, el laureado actor ha cargado incluso contra el destino del monarca y la decisión de la Casa Real de no informar sobre cuál es su paradero: "No tiene sentido que no se diga dónde está", ha explicado. "Es lamentable lo que está pasando. Este disparate autoriza incluso a que gente con la que no estoy de acuerdo, como Torra, haga pronunciamientos. Solo se puede lamentar".

Sacristán dibuja el escenario como "una cosa cutre de comisiones y con personajes tan siniestros como Corinna o Villarejo. No puede ser más triste, más penoso y más cutre" y tiene un último pensamiento para la figura de los antiguos comunistas: "Pienso en qué le diría Santiago Carrillo si levantara la cabeza".