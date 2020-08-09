Diario Público
Willy Bárcenas se disculpa por gritar "ni una puta mascarilla" pero dice que era un reproche al público

Willy Barcenas, cantante del grupo Taburete, ha salido al paso de quienes le han acusado de instigar a los asistentes de su concierto a saltarse las medidas de seguridad frente al coronavirus.

"Ni una puta mascarilla", llegó a gritar Barcenas en un momento del evento, instante que fue captado y difundido en las redes sociales.

El líder de Taburete ha grabado un vídeo en el que matiza sus palabras y explica que la frase fue dicha en tono irónico y siempre como una condena: "Es cierto que cuando estamos cantando la canción de Sirenas me fijo y veo que muchísima gente se ha bajado la mascarilla. Entonces, de ahí la frase que digo de "ni una puta mascarilla". Lo hago más bien como un reproche o como un comentario de que no estoy viendo las mascarillas, no alentando a la gente en ningún caso a quitarse la mascarilla, porque sería completamente absurdo, imprudente. En ningún caso hemos querido hacer algo así".

A pesar de la aclaración, Barcenas ha querido pedir disculpas públicas "en caso de que se haya malinterpretado" y por si "la gente lo hubiese visto como no es".

Por las numerosas respuestas al vídeo, no parece que las explicaciones hayan convencido a los usuarios de Twitter.

