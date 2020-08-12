Diario Público
Serie en Youtube Albert Pla: "Dime algún delito que no hayan infringido los Borbones en algún momento de la historia"

"Homicidios, genocidios, parricidios, magnicidios, todos los 'cidios' han cometido estos Borbones... Dime tú algún delito del código penal español que no hayan infringido los Borbones en algún momento de la historia". Así resume el músico catalán Albert Pla el material de que dispone para su próximo proyecto, "una videoserie dedicada a la historia de los Borbones", cuyo primer capítulo ha estrenado hoy en la revista musical 'Mondo Sonoro'.

Según ha informado hoy a Efe el propio Albert Pla, la videoserie pretende "desentrañar la verdadera historia de los Borbones" mediante entregas semanales, todos los miércoles, en las que el de Sabadell promete que habrá "magnicidios, parricidios y, en definitiva, un montón de ‘cirios".

En su primera entrega, asegura que se ha lanzado después de descartar hacerlo para Netflix, para otras productoras o para teatro: "Netflix, que si al mierdecilla este de traficante de Pablo Escobar ya le dedicasteis 80 episodios, imagínate lo que podéis hacer con los Borbones..."

