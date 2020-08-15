Los mejores tuits y memes de la dolorosa derrota del Barça

El Bayern Múnich venció por un histórico marcador de 2-8 al Barcelona para clasificarse a las semifinales de la Champions League. Como es habitual, las redes sociales fueron las primeras en reaccionar a la descomunal victoria y tuvieron algunos jugadores en el ojo del huracán, entre los que destacó la estrella del equipo Lionel Messi.
Los memes más compartidos también estuvieron dirigidos al entrenador Quique Setién, al defensor Nélson Semedo y contra todo el equipo a raíz del abultado resultado. No se libró ni el presidente Josep Maria Bartomeu.
El Bayern cada vez que el barça le hacía 1 gol pic.twitter.com/kUz7lo7hRJ
— Sergi (@sergicotoreoo) August 14, 2020
Madre mía, no se veía una goleada como la que le han metido al barsa hoy, desde la que os metió Rajoy al haceros creer que os sacaría de la crisis por igual a todos.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 14, 2020
Apenas me doy cuenta de que la defensa del Barcelona esta en mi cocina. pic.twitter.com/gdQiW5C7LC
— Guillermo Celis (@GuillermoCelis) August 14, 2020
Se acuerdan cuando el Real Madrid y el Barcelona eran intocables, nadie les podía ganar y eras los mejor equipos del mundo? Que tiempos ya tan lejanos pic.twitter.com/Uf5JAZEptc
— Steph????????. (@TCxxSteph) August 14, 2020
No sé cómo no ha terminado de cuajar en el Barça el entrenador que fracasó en el Betis.
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) August 14, 2020
???? pic.twitter.com/fscyalyden
— InfoJobs (@InfoJobs) August 14, 2020
— Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) August 14, 2020
La viva imagen del 2020. pic.twitter.com/ukzw1PdeyF
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) August 14, 2020
Hay un señor que ha bajado a tirar la basura y sin querer le ha metido un gol al Barça
— Dios (@Sr_Dios) August 14, 2020
¿Cuántos Piqué? https://t.co/FcFuCKiDKP pic.twitter.com/3B94JkbozO
— memedeportes (@memedeportes) August 14, 2020
Van a multar al Bayern porque está prohibido el ocio nocturno.
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) August 14, 2020
Mientras tanto, en el vestuario del Barcelona...
- Aquí está el problema... #Messi pic.twitter.com/Ic6WmKI40s
— Gi ???? (@gigi_OK) August 14, 2020
El dinero que se ha dejado el Barsa en fichajes, es el equivalente a "Hemos invertido en un hospital para pandemias"
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 14, 2020
Mis amigos: "El Barça gana la Champions"
Yo viendo cada gol del Bayern: pic.twitter.com/ahNnRlMEWV
— Pris Garibay???? (@Priscibay) August 14, 2020
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) August 14, 2020
Coutinho regresando al barça después del préstamo pic.twitter.com/xa987OBK2t
— Beny (@BenyBriones98) August 14, 2020
Setién en la cruz. pic.twitter.com/zAUsPF4M4w
— En Una Baldosa (@enunabaldosa) August 14, 2020
El Barsa ahora mismo si tuviera que ser un año sería 2020, sorprendentemente penoso y horrible
— Magui ???? (@MariaUbi) August 14, 2020
"El Barsa recibirá uno o dos goles del Bayern" pic.twitter.com/adydf1EFFj
— Israel Cabrera (@Absolutexe) August 14, 2020
Qué cabrón ese Coutinho, lo debería fichar el Barsa
— Danilo La La Lara (@CanchinflinHero) August 14, 2020
Messi saludando a la defensa del Barcelona pic.twitter.com/NMmURgNzAw
— Ivael_3Ro_Memes (@3roMemes) August 14, 2020
— Usuario Arroba (@Mongolear) August 14, 2020
