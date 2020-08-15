Diario Público
Los mejores tuits y memes de la dolorosa derrota del Barça

El Bayern Múnich venció por un histórico marcador de 2-8 al Barcelona para clasificarse a las semifinales de la Champions League. Como es habitual, las redes sociales fueron las primeras en reaccionar a la descomunal victoria y tuvieron algunos jugadores en el ojo del huracán, entre los que destacó la estrella del equipo Lionel Messi.

Los memes más compartidos también estuvieron dirigidos al entrenador Quique Setién, al defensor Nélson Semedo y contra todo el equipo a raíz del abultado resultado. No se libró ni el presidente Josep Maria Bartomeu.

 

