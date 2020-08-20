"¡Aquí mando yo!": Loquillo humilla a un trabajador durante un concierto

El cantante Loquillo detuvo un concierto en Torrelavega (Cantabria) cuando un empleado de seguridad pasó por delante del escenario. Hizo un parón en el evento, mientras cantaba La Mala Reputación una versión de Paco Ibáñez, para gritarle: "¡Que sea la última puta vez que pasas delante de mi puto escenario! ¡Eh! ¿Me has oído? ¡Vete a vacilar a tu pueblo, tío! ¡Aquí mando yo!".
Esta actitud se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales donde han criticado al cantante por humillar al trabajador.
Loquillo, humillando a un trabajador, mientras canta Brassens.
Todo en orden pic.twitter.com/J8n4gUeqCo
Además de las críticas, los usuarios se han unido a empresas de vigilancia para pedir una disculpa pública de Loquillo, quien todavía no se ha manifestado al respecto.
Me encanta Loquillo, pero esa falta de respeto es intolerable intolerante, debería pedir perdón
Loquillo humilla a un vigilante de seguridad y los becerros le ríen la "gracia" @LOQUILLOoficial pic.twitter.com/KCdYIPzmgC
Loquillo, si te molesta que una persona pase por delante del escenario puedes al final de una canción decírselo en privado amablemente. Loquillo es de abroncar a alguien en público, no seas como Loquillo.
Loquillo tratando como una mierda a un currante, da igual cuándo leas esto. pic.twitter.com/PJlqfGRzf0
#loquillo Una estrellita al que le gusta humillar y vejar a un trabajador de seguridad por hacer su trabajo. Que poca vergüenza. Como no,el populacho riendo como buenos súbditos. https://t.co/TMDrxoUw3P
