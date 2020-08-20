Diario Público
Diario Público

"¡Aquí mando yo!": Loquillo humilla a un trabajador durante un concierto

Por

El cantante Loquillo detuvo un concierto en Torrelavega (Cantabria) cuando un empleado de seguridad pasó por delante del escenario. Hizo un parón en el evento, mientras cantaba La Mala Reputación una versión de Paco Ibáñez, para gritarle: "¡Que sea la última puta vez que pasas delante de mi puto escenario! ¡Eh! ¿Me has oído? ¡Vete a vacilar a tu pueblo, tío! ¡Aquí mando yo!".

Esta actitud se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales donde han criticado al cantante por humillar al trabajador.

Además de las críticas, los usuarios se han unido a empresas de vigilancia para pedir una disculpa pública de Loquillo, quien todavía no se ha manifestado al respecto.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo