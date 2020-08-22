El diario 'El Mundo' ha revolucionado las redes tras la publicación de dos polémicos artículos. En uno de ellos se critica fuertemente a Pepa Flores, una celebridad imprescindible del cine y la música española, dedicándole palabras tan cariñosas como "ni guapa, ni simpática, ni buenecita". Mientras que en el otro alaban y elogian a José Millán-Astray, militar franquista y fundador de la Legión.
No es la primera vez que Marisol recibe ataques de la extrema derecha por sus conocidas ideas políticas, pero el artículo de este diario ha provocado asombro, vergüenza y furia entre los usuarios. Las redes han contestado, solidarizándose con la actriz y cantante.
El mismo día, el diario publica un ejemplar refiriéndose a Millán-Astray como "ni un monstruo sanguinario ni enemigo de la inteligencia", y como "el tuerto acabó siendo un visionario". Blanqueando la imagen del general golpista. Tras las críticas recibidas, el periódico ha modificado el titular de la publicación a "Millán-Astray, tullido, exaltado y kamikaze a plazos".
Muchos usuarios han reaccionado al juntar ambos titulares:
Defenestrar a una mujer artista por sus ideas y en el mismo panfleto cloaquero blanquear sin pudor a un asesino Fascista..
Esta pasando.. y no es periodismo es basura..
Pepa Flores pic.twitter.com/KORfRppaZh
— Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) August 22, 2020
Lavaos la boca para escribir y hablar sobre la gran Pepa Flores, @elmundoes. Mamarrachos.
Año 1969.
Por Federico García Lorca. pic.twitter.com/RzpIpvyzzD
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) August 22, 2020
En la próxima entrega de EL MUNDO, Mandela fue un terrorista y a Hitler le salían muy buenas las papas con chocos. pic.twitter.com/qyhm9Z2a8A
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) August 22, 2020
Ahora mismo, en El Mundo pic.twitter.com/SNoQC2AiI4
— David García (@srgarcia) August 22, 2020
Pepa Flores tiene más principios y dignidad que la inmensa mayoría de artistas ibéricas juntas, por eso no la quieren dejar vivir su vida en paz y es, hace décadas, la diana perfecta de los ataques de la reacción.
Pepa Flores desde siempre y para siempre.
Respeto y amor eterno. pic.twitter.com/HwyPYWx0cf
— Guillermo Toledo (@GTMGAD) August 22, 2020
Me pregunto si los ingleses cuando nos oyen hablar de Millán Astray se preguntan quién coño se puede llamar "Yo y un Cenicero".
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) August 22, 2020
