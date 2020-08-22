Diario Público
Diario Público

Marisol y Millán-Astray "Blanquear al fascismo y satanizar a la mujer y a la artista": indignación en Twitter con dos artículos de 'El Mundo'

Por

El diario 'El Mundo' ha revolucionado las redes tras la publicación de dos polémicos artículos. En uno de ellos se critica fuertemente a Pepa Flores, una celebridad imprescindible del cine y la música española, dedicándole palabras tan cariñosas como "ni guapa, ni simpática, ni buenecita". Mientras que en el otro alaban y elogian a José Millán-Astray, militar franquista y fundador de la Legión.

No es la primera vez que Marisol recibe ataques de la extrema derecha por sus conocidas ideas políticas, pero el artículo de este diario ha provocado asombro, vergüenza y furia entre los usuarios. Las redes han contestado, solidarizándose con la actriz y cantante.

El mismo día, el diario publica un ejemplar refiriéndose a Millán-Astray como "ni un monstruo sanguinario ni enemigo de la inteligencia", y como "el tuerto acabó siendo un visionario". Blanqueando la imagen del general golpista. Tras las críticas recibidas, el periódico ha modificado el titular de la publicación a "Millán-Astray, tullido, exaltado y kamikaze a plazos".

Muchos usuarios han reaccionado al juntar ambos titulares:

 

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo